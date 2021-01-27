India vs England: India's Test records at Chennai, best batting, bowling, highest, lowest totals

1. India's Test record against England at Chennai

India began their Test journey at this venue with a 202-run defeat against a Douglas Jardine-led England way back in 1934. This is also the venue where India achieved their first-ever home victory over England in 1952, an innings and 8 runs.

In that match, Vinoo Mankad took 12 wickets, while Poly Umrigar and Pankaj Roy struck hundreds for India. In that last Test between the two sides played here, India scored a massive innings and 75 runs win, courtesy a triple hundred by Karun Nair, a 199 by KL Rahul and a seven-wicket haul by Ravindra Jadeja.

India hold a slight advantage over India at Chepauk, winning 5 matches out of total 9. England have won 3 Tests and one match ended in draw.

2. India's overall Test record at Chennai

India have a pretty good record at Chepauk, winning 14 Tests out of a total of 32. India have lost 6 Tests here, while there are 11 draws and one tie.

3. Highest, lowest totals at Chennai

India's highest total at the Chidambaram stadium is 759/7 declared registered in December 2016 and their lowest is 83 achieved in 1977. Both are the highest and lowest totals respectively at this venue. England's highest total at this stadium is 652 for 7 declared in 1985 and the lowest is 159 made in 1973.

4. Best performers at Chennai

Sunil Gavaskar is the highest run-getter here with 1018 runs, and the only batsman to go past 1000 runs too. He made the runs from 12 Tests at 59.88 with three hundreds and as many 50s. His highest is an unbeaten 236.

Mike Gatting made most runs for England in Chepauk: 238 runs from three Tests with a hundred (207) at an average of 59.50. However, the highest individual score at this venue is 319 by Virender Sehwag against South Africa in March, 2008.

Anil Kumble has taken the most number of wickets at this venue - 48 wickets from 8 Tests with a best of 7 for 48. For England, left-arm spinner Hedley Verity and pacer Neil Foster have taken most wickets - 11 wickets each after playing a Test apiece at the Chepauk.