India vs England: Injured Stuart Broad gutted to miss series, but will focus on Ashes

The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday (August 10) and underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday (August 11) lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

The 35-year-old took to social media to describe about how he sustained the injury and also said his focus will be on the Ashes now.

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I'd been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," Broad wrote on Instagram.

"I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble.

"Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain," he added

Broad, who was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test at Lord's on Thursday (August 12), had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test against India that ended in a draw last week.

Apart from Broad, England could also be without his pace partner James Anderson for the second Test. The home side, who are already without Chris Woakes, Ollie Stone, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, have brought in Saqib Mahmood as cover for the senior pacemen.