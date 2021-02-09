India vs England, Chennai Test: James Anderson dismisses Gill, Rahane, Pant to achieve another rare milestone

Brought into the attack after almost an hour of the day's play by captain Joe Root, Anderson showed his class as he dismissed Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane with reverse swinging deliveries. The 38-year-old speedster first breached the defence of Gill - who had just completed his third half-century - with a beauty.

The 21-year-old batsman who was looking in sublime touch in the morning session and played some attacking shots off English spinners forced the English captain to turn towards his senior-most player and the veteran didn't disappoint. England needed the wicket of Gill - who was posing a threat to the tourists - on a deteriorating Chepauk pitch which had plenty to offer to the bowlers and Anderson delivered on the very first ball of his first spell of the day's play. The right-handed batsman failed to read the line of the ball that reverse swung and paid the price as it disturbed his leg-stump which cartwheeled.

Anderson in 4th innings in Asia:



Before today - 3/154 from 282 balls

Today - 3/8 from 42 balls#IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 9, 2021

The Indians were already three down chasing a mammoth 420, had high hopes from captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane for both are one of the best players of pace bowling. But Anderson had other ideas as he relentlessly bowled in the right areas and asked the tough questions for Rahane - who had just walked into the middle.

Anderson's spell was the eighth time he'd taken at least three wickets in a spell lasting five overs or less. All eight of those instances have been since 2015. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 9, 2021

On the second ball he bowled to Rahane, Anderson trapped the Mumbaikar in front and made a huge appeal which the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhari turned down. But both Anderson, as well as Root, were convinced that Rahane was trapped plumb in front and went upstairs to review it. However, Rahane survived as the impact was umpire's call.

1

49838

But Anderson decided to not remain at the umpire's mercy as he clean bowled Rahane on the very next delivery with yet another sensational reverse swinging delivery. Rahane walked back for a duck and India were four down.

Later, Anderson struck his third wicket of the innings as he got the wicket of Rishabh Pant for 11. Pant was surprised by the length ball, outside off stump, which took a leading edge and went uncontrolled in the air to short extra cover and Joe Root took a simple catch. India thus lost their fifth wicket for 110.

Most Test wickets by a paceman after the age of 30..

343*- James Anderson

341 - Courtney Walsh

287 - Glenn McGrath

276 - Richard Hadlee#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2021

There is a reason Jimmy Anderson is one of the best we have seen. In his first over we saw three reasons...... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2021

What a bowler. Stuff you, says Anderson to those who pointed to his record in Asia. First Galle, now Chennai. #INDvENG — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) February 9, 2021

You people see why I call @jimmy9 the Malcolm Marshall of the morden era...just #differentgravy what a couple of deliveries #Cartwheel 👏🏾🔥 #INDvENG #Testcricket — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 9, 2021

Reverse swing can't get better than this. What an absolute master Anderson is #INDvENG — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 9, 2021

FYI - as I said yesterday !!!! Congrats on what will be a good win by England. Anderson has been superb 👍 https://t.co/H1PC7XqTc4 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 9, 2021

After picking up the three wickets at Chepauk, Anderson achieved yet another milestone as he surpassed West Indies great Courtney Walsh and picked up most wickets after the age of 30. Anderson has now picked up 343* wickets and leapfrogged Walsh who had picked up 341 wickets after the age of 30.