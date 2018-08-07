India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of second Test at Lord's, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

Bumrah, whose strength is bowling yorkers, was expected to provide a fillip to the side with his wicket-taking ability. However, bowling coach Bharat Arun has made it clear that the 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler will miss the Lord's Test, scheduled for August 9-13.

"He (Bumrah) is bowling right now but it's too early to put him into a game-like situation. We are waiting for the plaster to come off. He is out of contention for the second Test," Arun told reporters in London.

Can India team win the test-series without Bumrah and Bhuvi? Can India team spinners show there magic bowling against England. India team openers should stay longer to hold there wickets. Now India team should show themselves that we can win against England. — devaansh (@devaans62284130) August 7, 2018

Bumrah was out of contention for the first Test after he fractured his thumb during the first game of the tour of the United Kingdom, a T20I against Ireland. He was ruled out of the limited-overs series against England subsequently and underwent a surgery in Leeds.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was hopeful that Bumrah would recover in time for the second Test. Even though Bumrah has recovered and part of the training sessions, he's not yet match-fit.

"Jasprit Bumrah, who has been included in the squad, will be available for selection from the 2nd Test onwards based on his fitness," the BCCI had said while including Bumrah in the squad for the first three Tests against England.

India are already without ace swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of the first three Tests due to an injury. "Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravated a lower back condition in the 3rd ODI against England. His condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team and a call on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made soon," the BCCI had said.

JUST IN: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out for the second Test. He's been bowling in the practice, but not match-fit yet according to bowling coach Bharat Arun. pic.twitter.com/AixJediIMB — The Field (@thefield_in) August 7, 2018

In conditions where swing and seam bowling would help India a lot, it's unfortunate that two of their best seamers will miss the action against England.

​The other pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav was good in the first Test against England at Edgbaston. They managed to bag all 20 wickets with the help of spinner R Ashwin. But the addition of Bumrah into the mix would have made the pace attack lethal.

India lost the first Test by 31 runs due to a poor show by the Indian batsmen. They will hope their batting department finds its touch again to level the series at Lord's.