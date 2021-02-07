India vs England: Joe Root leaves Twitterati spellbound with his stunning one-handed catch of Ajinkya Rahane

On Sunday (February 7), Root took a superb left-handed catch at cover-point to end Ajinkya Rahane's knock early. Rahane - who walked into the middle after his skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for 11 by spinner Dom Bess - didn't last long either as he was dismissed for just 1.

Rahane - who led Team India to a memorable series triumph in Australia and played some brilliant knocks down under - was using his feet against England's spin duo of Dom Bess and Jack Leach. It was just the sixth delivery of his innings when the right-handed batsman from Mumbai tried to hit Bess towards the cover region for a boundary. But an alert Root dove towards his left and took a stunning flying catch with his left hand to surprise the Indian vice-captain.

Root's acrobatic skills put everyone in awe as the Yorkshireman pushed the hosts on the back foot as they lost their fourth wicket in Rahane.

Joe Root can't do anything wrong in 2021. pic.twitter.com/sRtsYNgHaW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 7, 2021

Joe Root brilliant catch. India 73/4. #INDvENG — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 7, 2021

Earlier on day two, Root became the first player to have slammed a double century in the 100th Test match. Root, who resumed the innings on day two from 128, went on to score a magnificent 218, putting on 124 for the fourth wicket with the brilliant Ben Stokes (82).

At stumps, the tourists were in a commanding position on 555-8 which saw the imperious Root take centre stage once again. England on day three were bowled out for 578 in their first innings.