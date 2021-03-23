India vs England: Michael Vaughan predicts hosts will clean sweep ODI series

India, who have beaten England in the Test and the T20I series, start favourites in the ODI series that will be played on March 23, 26 and 28 in Pune.

As the visitors will be without the services of batsman Joe Root and pacer Jofra Archer for the 50-over games, Vaughan feels the Indians will clean sweep the series.

"Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ... #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 22, 2021

While Root is being given a prolonged break after back to back Tests in Sri Lanka and India, Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury, which has deteriorated over the course of the five-match T20I series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels..

On Sunday (March 21), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series. And with Archer being rested, three players - Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan - were added to the squad as cover.

India vs England 2021: Jaffer and Vaughan engage in Twitter banter

This is not the first time Vaughan is predicting about a series as he has been on the wrong side of them many times recently including his brave call of a 4-0 whitewash by Australia against India in the Test series. He, however, predicted a 3-0 in favour of India in the Test series against England.

Looking forward to this ... India clear favourites ... 3-0 is my prediction but you just never know ... 👍 https://t.co/ln4z5gXJNo — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 3, 2021