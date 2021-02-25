India vs England: Axar Patel picks up second consecutive fifer in Pink Ball Test, claims unique feat

Playing just his second Test match, Axar - who grabbed a six-for in the first innings on the opening day of the third Test - started the proceedings in the second innings on a sensational note as he picked up a wicket on the very first ball of the English innings.

Axar clean bowled England opener, Zak Crawley, for a golden duck and sent Jonny Bairstow on the third delivery of the innings. Bairstow was dismissed for a golden pair and India came back strongly after being bundled out for 145 in their first innings.

The left-arm spinner from Saurashtra dismissed key England batsmen like Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, and Ben Foakes in the second innings as Indian bowlers produced a stellar show.

Axar ended up picking up 11 wickets in the match and became the first bowler in the pink-ball format to do so and etched his name in the history books.

Meanwhile, senior India spinner R Ashwin (77 matches) picked up his 400th Test wicket and became second-fastest after Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (72 Tests). Ashwin trapped Jofra Archer in front as his 400th victim in the longest format of the game.

Earlier in the day, England captain Joe Root grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to bundle the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up for 145 in their first innings. The Yorkshire cricketer was the wrecker-in-chief as England triggered a sensational collapse of the Indians on a spin-friendly Motera track.

Root was brilliantly supported by the team's lead spinner Jack Leach - who picked up a four-for as nine Indian wickets perished to spinners - just like England's first innings.