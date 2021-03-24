India vs England: Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his time to play for Team India, says VVS Laxman

Shaw performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy and emerged as the leading run-scorer of the domestic 50-over tournament in the country. The talented right-handed batsman led his team Mumbai to their fourth title.

The 21-year-old batsman's good show once again triggered the call of his India call-up for the three-ODI series against England, but the selectors didn't pick him up.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Laxman explained why Shaw, who scored a mammoth 800+ plus runs in 8 innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, missed out.

Laxman said: "Again, I think, definitely, the way Prithvi Shaw performed, and probably as a captain, he led Mumbai to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I think he deserves to be a part of the ODI squad but the way the selectors have gone about selecting the squad is whoever have been performers, they have made a sort of a line or a queue. Prithvi Shaw, at the moment, is behind in the queue because we have Shubman Gill, who has done really well in international cricket, in the opportunity he has got recently. Plus, you have experience openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and you can only have probably three or four openers in the squad."

The 44-year-old further added that Shaw will certainly get an ODI call-up and he was happy to see the young Mumbai cricketer work on his technique.

"I am sure Prithvi Shaw will get his opportunity. What really impressed me was that he worked on his technique. It is not only about his performances, but there were some issues with his technique and that is something which he has worked on in the Vijay Hazare and he has been consistent. He is a match-winner, and I am sure he will get his opportunity," Laxman added further.