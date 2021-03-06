India vs England: Rohit Sharma hundred at Chennai was the turning point: Virat Kohli

Since that series-levelling win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India looked a changed unit and hammered England 3-1 in the series to enter the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord's from June 18.

"I think the comeback in the second Test pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration the way we played as a team. The toss played a crucial role and I don't think the bowlers were in the game at all. The comeback and the way we batted in the second Test match in Chennai was brilliant. Rohit's knock was the most defining moment in us coming back [in the series]. Getting 150 on that pitch was as good as getting 250 and it got us into the contest. Throughout the series, he got important knocks and partnerships," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"Axar and Washington are ready and the idea was to have youngsters who came in and perform with fearlessness. Rishabh and Washi did it with that game-changing partnership and Axar too. Well, we're obviously happy to win the series, but there are always things to improve. Nothing is a given because every team is an international side. In the future, we will have hiccups, but we have to keep ironing them out. Ashwin has been banker for us for the past six-seven years in Test cricket," he said.

On the WTC final entrance Kohli said: "Now, we can accept and admit that we are in the WTC final; it was a distraction for us. It did become a bit of distraction for us in New Zealand, but we took it one game at a time since."