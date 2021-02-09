India vs England: Sanjay Manjrekar criticises Ajinkya Rahane's batting after poor show in Chennai Test

But fast forward to February 9, the right-handed batsman from Mumbai is facing criticism on the social media for his batting performance against England in the opening Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The right-handed batsman failed badly in both the innings of the Chennai Test as he could post scores of 1 and 0 in the two innings of the match.

In the first innings, Rahane was dismissed by English off-spinner Dom Bess for 1, courtesy a stupendous catch by captain Joe Root at the cover. He failed to even get off the mark in the second innings after facing just 3 deliveries in his short stay at the crease. Having been pushed on the back foot on the previous delivery when he escaped a leg before dismissal, Rahane was clean bowled by a superb reverse swinging delivery from England's star pacer James Anderson.

Rahane failed to read the line of the ball which reverse swung right enough to disturb his off-stumps. Rahane thus made his descent towards the pavilion as the hosts lost two wickets in a gap of three deliveries.

The 32-year-old was outfoxed by a peach of a delivery from one of the best pacers the game has ever seen. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar was amongst those who were not pleased with Rahane's batting effort who failed to play a big knock ever since his iconic century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Following his century at the MCG Rahane has had scores of 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0 in the next seven innings and that is what made Manjrekar criticise the Mumbaikar.

Manjrekar tweeted, "My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman. After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form."

After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 9, 2021

Rahane's last century at home came against South Africa in Indore when he scored 115 back in October 2019. He went on scoring two consecutive fifties in the next two games at home but hasn't managed to slam a ton.

Since November 2016, Rahane has played 41 Tests (63 innings) and scored 2263 runs at an average of 35.35 and slammed 4 centuries and 13 half-centuries. Such numbers definitely do no justice with the kind of player Rahane is but he has to raise the bar of his game in the upcoming games.