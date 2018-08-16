India Vs England: Sunil Gavaskar wants chief selector on overseas' tour with Team India

After losing the second Test match to England in a humiliating manner, India skipper Virat Kohli conceded that they got the team combination wrong at Lord's.

India have been making wrong team selection calls for quite some time now. The decision to drop Ajinkya Rahane in the first two Tests against South Africa too went against the team.

Citing the wrong selection blunders that eventually cost India dearly, Gavaskar now wants the BCCI to step in and ask the chairman of selectors to be part of the selection committee.

"I know there are some selectors (Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi) in England but BCCI should send the Chairman of selectors. The team management and chief selector should together pick the playing eleven. This will ease the pressure on that front from Virat. Because don't forget your playing eleven choices for the next test in Nottingham will be critical to keep the series alive else we will have to forget about it," he was quoted by India Today.

India have now lost four of their five away Tests in 2018 and the legendary batsman feels there is just too much pressure on captain Virat Kohli.

"When the team is not doing well, even if you are scoring, there is pressure on you as a captain. Virat will be facing the same pressure. Particularly because there have been questions asked on his selection of playing eleven in each game. So there is more pressure," Gavaskar added further.

Selectors have been part of decision-making on overseas tours in the past, but in the current setup, playing eleven decisions have been left to the team management.

Gavaskar feels this would have been a non-issue had the team had got its selection calls right. But the Mumbaikar feels the presence of a selector will only help Kohli.

"Your selection in the last five away Tests have proven to be wrong. You just won the Johannesburg Test but four Tests have been lost. That's why to help Virat, not to constrain him, you need the chief selector there. Because sometimes you want to share your views on selection with selectors. It's after all the selectors who have given you the squad so it would be better if there is consultation between selectors and the team management," he said.