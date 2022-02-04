India vs England Under-19 Final 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, IST Time, Squads & Players List

1. Live Telecast and IST time
The Under-19 World Cup will be live on Start Sports Networks from 6.30 PM IST on Saturday (February 5).
2. Live Streaming & TV Channel
The live streaming of the match will be on Disney + HotStar.
India vs England Under-19 final match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. (Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD)
3. Squads
India: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.
Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.
England: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Sonny Baker (Somerset), Nathan Barnwell (Surrey), George Bell (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire, vice-captain), Josh, Boyden (Lancashire), James Coles (Sussex), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Will Luxton (Yorkshire), Tom Prest (Hampshire, captain), James Rew (Somerset), James Sales (Northamptonshire), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire), George Thomas (Somerset).
Reserves: Josh Baker (Worcestershire), Ben Cliff (Yorkshire).
4 India's Previous U19 WC title wins
India had won Under-19 World Cup titles in 2018, 2012, 2008, 2000. England won the tournament once in 1998.