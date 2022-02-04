India vs England Under-19 Final 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, IST Time, Squads & Players List

India will be chasing their 5th Under-19 World Cup title while England their second. India had last won the World Cup in 2018 in New Zealand when under the coaching of Rahul Dravid, and England’s previous and only title win came back in 1998.

The favourites will be India, led by the impressive Yash Dhull, going to the final because of their impeccable record in the tournament and the form they showed in the current edition. India are the most successful side in the Under-19 World Cup, having won it four times.

But a fifth title won’t come easy as England too are a form side and under skipper Tom Prest they have dished out some quality cricket in the whole tournament so far.

So, here is the essential info about the Under-19 World Cup final like squads, live streaming, live telecast info.

1. Live Telecast and IST time The Under-19 World Cup will be live on Start Sports Networks from 6.30 PM IST on Saturday (February 5). 2. Live Streaming & TV Channel The live streaming of the match will be on Disney + HotStar. India vs England Under-19 final match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. (Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD) 3. Squads India: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan. Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore. England: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Sonny Baker (Somerset), Nathan Barnwell (Surrey), George Bell (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire, vice-captain), Josh, Boyden (Lancashire), James Coles (Sussex), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Will Luxton (Yorkshire), Tom Prest (Hampshire, captain), James Rew (Somerset), James Sales (Northamptonshire), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire), George Thomas (Somerset). Reserves: Josh Baker (Worcestershire), Ben Cliff (Yorkshire). 4 India's Previous U19 WC title wins India had won Under-19 World Cup titles in 2018, 2012, 2008, 2000. England won the tournament once in 1998.