Washington Sundar denied well-deserved Test century; Sehwag-Jaffer troll Ishant, Siraj with hilarious memes

India scored a commendable 365 runs in their first innings thanks to a scintillating century from Rishabh Pant and an unbeaten 96 from Sundar. The 21-year-old left-hander's 96 off 174 balls was as important as Rishabh Pant's hundred on day two but a sudden tail-end collapse saw him stranded at the non-striker's end.

India vs England, 4th Test: Day 3 Lunch update: Washington Sundar 96 propel hosts

India lost their last three wickets in a space of five balls with Ben Stokes (27.4-6-89-4) cleaning the tail without much fuss. Washington's innings was in complete contrast to his former India U-19 teammate Rishabh Pant, who had blasted his way during the final 50 runs of his innings.

Washington and Axar Patel (43 off 97 balls) added an invaluable 106 runs for the eighth wicket, which threw England out of the contest as the tourists were dismissed for 135 in their second essay and lost the match by an innings and 25 runs. With this win, Team India claimed the series 3-1 and also made it to the finals of the ICC Test Championship and face New Zealand at the Lord's in June.

India vs England: 'You can try your luck sometimes': Pant explains reverse-sweep that stunned Anderson

The best part about the century stand between Axar and Sundar was they never looked like blasting the bowlers but got their runs at a fair clip adding 71 runs to the overnight score in 20.4 overs.

Axar, for good measure, hit a straight six off Jack Leach (27-5-89-2), who clearly bowled to a negative field as there were way too many in the deep for any bowler's comfort. It seemed that England were intent on saving the boundaries rather than the easy singles that both batsmen got in the process. They farmed the strike well enough during the course of their partnership.

With the pitch slowing down considerably and moisture also gone, batting against James Anderson (25-14-44-3) was comparatively easy. Both batsmen, at times, were able to play their shots through the line and negotiate the spinners easily as the pace of the surface had declined. Washington also played a few pull shots as and when Stokes decided to use the short ball but the slowness enabled him to comfortably negotiate the bouncers. While Washington hit 10 fours and a six, Axar had five boundaries and a maximum in his kitty.

India vs England, 4th Test: Axar Patel stars with 4 wickets as visitors bowled out for 205

But all hell broke loose after Axar was run out for 43 and the tail was exposed and the remaining two batsmen Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were dismissed for ducks and left Sundar stranded on 96* at the non-striker's end.

Former India openers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer took to their respective Twitter handles and trolled Ishant and Siraj for not being able to stay in the middle and ensure Sundar gets those four runs to achieve a milestone in his career.

Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function😅

But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5 👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V6qRXBbwfl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021

Missed out on a well deserved century but did not miss out in demonstrating his class @Sundarwashi5 .



Meanwhile Sundar to the last two Indian batsmen.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/BwUVJgRwpl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

While Sehwag took a meme from the popular mythological TV serial Ramayana, Jaffer, on the other hand, posted a funny meme from the iconic scene from the movie 3 Idiots.