India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the rain-curtailed first T20I by 6 wickets. India are certainly the overwhelming favourites to win the match and series unless the weather play a bigger spoilsport.

So, here we are giving you some essential details of the India vs Ireland match like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing and Match Prediction.

1. Squads India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi. Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young. 2. Playing 11 India: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad / Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik / Harshal Patel. Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1. Deepak Hooda, 2. Ishan Kishan, 3, Harry Tector, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Lorcan Tucker, 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8 Avesh Khan, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Craig Young, 11 Avesh Khan. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Deepak Hooda, 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Ruturaj Gaikwad / Rahul Tripathi, 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Josh Little, 11 Avesh Khan. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-captain: Harry Tector, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4 Match Prediction Ireland had little pockets of resistance in the rain-hit first T20I. They raised a good 108 for 4 in 12 overs but did not have the firepower in bowling to contain the Indian batsmen. That factor will leave India the favourite to win the match and the series in the second India vs Ireland T20I on Tuesday.