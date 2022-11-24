India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had won the T20I series by a 1-0 margin, and they would like to replicate the result in the ODI format as well. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be keen to win the ODI series and restore the parity.

Here’s then the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI.

1 Squads India’s ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen. New Zealand ODI Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Tim Southee. 2 Playing 11 India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur. 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Michael Bracewell. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 James Neesham, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasty Tips: Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4 Match Prediction India will field a balanced team under Shikhar Dhawan for the ODIs and the squad is not much different from their T20 squad either. New Zealand will be led by Kane Williamson and they too have a tried and tested side, strong in their home conditions. That familiarity factor will give New Zealand a slight edge going into the first ODI.