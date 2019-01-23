India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Williamson, Taylor look to revive hosts after Shami's opening burst

Napier, Jan 23: India and New Zealand will be looking for a winning start as the two teams begin their ICC World Cup preparations with the first one-day international here on Wednesday (January 23).

India, ranked two in the ICC rankings, and New Zealand, ranked third in ICC ODI rankings, would be hoping to win the series.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against India on a batting-friendly surface to test the Indian bowlers and later their batsmen when they come out to chase.

1

44080

Men In Blue, who are ranked second in the ODI rankings, will lock horns with the Blackcaps in the limited-overs series which many anticipate will be tightly-contested. Both the teams are studded with some exciting limited-overs specialists who are in sublime form and are determined to give tough challenge to the other.

Team India, who are coming back from a memorable series win against Australia, must be looking to start the series with a win. When India last arrived on these shores for a limited-overs series, back in 2014, they were defeated by 4-0 in the five ODI series.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Dropped! Kedar Jadhav puts down a sitter at fine leg and Williamson gets a breather at 20. Kohli and bowler Vijay Shankar are both disappointed. India's fielding hasn't been top-notch today. How much is it going to cost India? Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the partnership as he takes a sharp catch to get rid of dangerous looking Ross Taylor (24) off his own delivery. NZ - 52/3 in 14.3 overs. Ross Taylor's average in ODIs since 2016 is 64.0. Considering only ODIs in New Zealand, that average jumps slight higher to 73.4. Huge wicket for India, breaking Taylor's streaking of six consecutive 50+ scores. #NZvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 23, 2019 Four! Kane Williamson this time. Timed to perfection and the ball races towards long-off region. 50 up for the Blackcaps with that boundary from their skipper. NZ - 52/2 after 14 overs. Chahal has been brought into the attack in the 11th over, soon after first powerplay. After 10 overs, New Zealand are 34/2. Yuzvendra Chahal has been introduced into the attack. Vijay Shankar has been introduced by skipper Kohli in the 10th over. Chance missed! A fumble from Rayudu while collecting the ball, else Ross Taylor would have found himself under trouble while running at the non-striker's end. Four! A short-pitched delivery from Mohammed Shami and Ross Taylor pulls him for a sensational boundary. 0,0,0,0,0,0! Another maiden over from Shami. He's maintained the pressure on the Kiwi batsmen. NZ are 19/2 after 6 overs. WICKET! Shami is on 🔥🔥! Colin Munro is clean bowled for 8. Brilliant inswinging delivery from the man in form and the ball crashed through the gates of the Kiwi opener. NZ are 18/2 in 3.3 overs. Four! Kane Williamson gets off the mark with a brilliant cover drive against Shami. 4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Colin Munro against Bhuvneshwar. The seamer is looking to find his rhythm in the Kiwi land. NZ reach 13/1 after 3 overs. Wicket! Shami cleans up Guptill for 5! The ball chopped on to the right-handed batsman's bat and crashed into the stumps. Shami draws the first blood for India. This is his 100th ODI wicket. Quickest Indians bowlers to take 100 ODI wickets:



56 - Mohammed Shami*

59 - Irfan Pathan

65 - Zaheer Khan

67 - Ajit Agarkar

68 - Javagal Srinath #NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 23, 2019 Appeal! Shami and team shout for Guptill's LBW, umpire not interested. 1st ODI: Martin Guptill and Colin Munro start innings for New Zealand and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball. Guptill gets off the mark with a boundary as he pulls the bowler towards midwicket. New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Kohli: The bowlers have played a major part in us being a top team than the batsmen really. It's a batsmen's game and the crowd come in to see fours and sixes. I feel that our side is very balanced at the moment with good depth in batting and bowling. Pretty relaxed with where we stand as a team. It's going to be a competitive series. New Zealand are a good side and they play with the right spirit. Williamson: We're gonna have a bat. Looks a good surface here and we want to put a score on the board. We know India are a good chasing side but we want to put runs on the board and I'm sure the surface will play the same throughout. Just the one spinner - Mitch Santner is back and also Doug Bracewell is in. It's about balancing the side, seam-bowling all-rounder is needed and that's what Bracewell comes in. I think it will be a fair pitch regardless of whether you're bowling seam, spin or batting. Toss! NZ skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first against India. New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bat first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia. pic.twitter.com/94KVcm6dLL — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019