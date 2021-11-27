India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Axar Patel fifer puts hosts in control

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Day 3, Session 2: Axar Patel brings hosts back

Heading into the third day, the visitors were in control with an unbroken opening stand. After India put up 345 in the first innings, the Kiwis had been in control, heading into the third day without the loss of any wicket. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand's score read 129/0.

Resuming on the same footing on the third day, the Kiwi openers, Tom Latham (95) and Will Young (89) went on to put up an opening stand of 151. R Ashwin handed India the first breakthrough in the opening session, removing Will Young.

In the first session of the day, New Zealand added 68 runs for the loss of one wicket. Cruising at 196 for 1, the visitors looked set for a big total in their first innings. But Axar Patel pulled it back for the hosts as he rocked the New Zealand line-up with a five-wicket haul to bowl out the visitors for 296 and give India a lead of 49 runs.

While Patel led the attack with the fifer, Ashwin picked up three crucial wickets to prevent the visitors from taking a lead. Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were the other wicket takers as they picked up a wicket apiece.

Missing out on a century, Latham led the scoring for the Kiwis. In an innings where the opener faced 282 deliveries, Latham found ten boundaries. Ashwin handed India the breakthrough, removing Young in the first session of the day.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson played a slow knock off 18 off 64, before Umesh Yadav sent him back to the dugout before lunch to put India back in the game before lunch. The rest of the day belonged to the hosts as Patel rocked the middle-order. Patel's first scalp of the day was Ross Taylor (11). While the middle-order crumbled, with Axar removing, Henry Nicholls (2) and Ravindra Jadeja removing debutant Rachin Ravindra, Latham kept scoring at the other end.

But the Kiwi opener fell just five short of his century as Patel made him his third scalp of the day, putting the nails in the coffin for the visitors. Kylie Jamieson was the final hope for the visitors, but Ashwin picked up a wicket as Axar Patel took the catch to restrict NZ. The visitors folded for 296 to give India a lead of 49 runs.

In reply, Jamieson gave the Kiwis an early wicket, removing opener Shubman Gill for just 1. India ended the day with Mayank Agarwal (4) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) at the crease with a lead of 63 runs.

Though the hosts lost Gill early, the third day of the opening Test mostly belonged to Ajinkya Rahane's men.