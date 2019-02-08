India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Daryl Mitchell's controversial LBW triggers new debate on DRS

Mitchell, who made his debut in the first T20 in Wellington, was at the centre of a massive DRS controversy during the second game here.

He was given out LBW to Krunal Pandya in the seventh over of New Zealand's innings by the on-field umpires and opted for a review on the insistence of his skipper Kane Williamson, who was at the non-striker's end.

TV replays clearly showed there was an inside edge and a huge spot on the hotspot could also be detected as the ball passed the bat but he was still given out by third umpire Shaun Haig.

"This is a horror decision," said the on-air commentators.

Williamson expressed his dismay to the umpires and asked to Mitchell to stop.

I can understand if the 3rd umpire says the two resolution methods are in conflict and so I will go with the on-field decision. But he doesn't say that. https://t.co/cJ8l5wnrcl — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2019

The situation became a little animated when former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a word with Williamson and the umpire in the presence of captain Rohit Sharma.

On #CricbuzzCommBox @ImZaheer makes a valid point about the 3rd umpire needing to have overwhelming evidence to over-rule the on-field umpire. Question is: if one mechanism is at conflict with the other, does he have overwhelming evidence to go against the on-field umpire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2019

And to make it worse. NZ have lost the review too. EPIC 😱 https://t.co/wjCXw4nl3a — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 8, 2019

Lastly, the 3rd umpire didn't notice any clear deviation on the spin vision replay. All in all, seems like the right call was made, irrespective of the ICC protocol. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) February 8, 2019

Reckon Daryl Mitchell very unlucky there. Protocol for conflict between hot spot and snicko is the key to resolving this. Naked eye showed deviation #NZvIND #CricbuzzLIVE — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 8, 2019

But in the end, the on-field umpires went by the rule book and Mitchell had to make his way back to the dugout.

The only way Mitchell could have survived was if Rohit had called him back after replays on the big screen made it clear that there was an inside edge before the ball hit the batsman's pads.

But the Kiwis, bestowed the spirit of the game award by the ICC quite often, had to accept the controversial call.