India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Washington Sundar's all-round brilliance went in vain as Hardik Pandya-led India suffered a 21-run loss in the three-match series opener in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).

The Black Caps rode on fifties from Devon Conway (52 off 35 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (59* off 30 balls) to set a challenging target of 177. The Kiwis were helped by an expensive final over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, who conceded 27 runs and ended with figures of 1 for 51.

Later, skipper Mitchell Santner (2 for 11) led from the front to choke India's scoring although Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 34 balls) and Sundar (50 off 28 balls) tried to put up a fight for the hosts.

Now, the Men in Blue will look to bounce back and may look at altering their playing a little bit for the encounter in Lucknow, while the visitors may stick to their winning combination.

India may look to replace Arshdeep with a spin bowling option in Yuzvendra Chahal, and may also opt to bring in Prithvi Shaw into the line up.

Now, let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for 2022:

India and New Zealand Squads

India T20I Squad vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand T20I Squad vs India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Possible Playing 11s

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi/Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh/Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Lucknow BRSABV Ekana Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Record

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Dream11 Team

Dream11 Best Team 1: Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Daryl Mitchell, Washington Sunday, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav; Vice Captain: Washington Sundar

Dream11 Best Team 2: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Umran Malik.

Captain: Mitchell Santner; Vice Captain: Hardik Pandya

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Prediction

India will need to win to stay alive in the series, while Kiwis will look to seal the series before heading to Ahmedabad for the last match of their tour. But toss may be crucial for this match as the five T20Is held at the venue so far has been won by the team batting first, proving it tough to chase down a score despite the targets being not that high. So, history may repeat it self in Lucknow.