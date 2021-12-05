India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Innings Report: Hosts declare at 276/7, set daunting target of 540

First-innings centurion Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a 62, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill made 47 each. Axar Patel smashed an unbeaten 41 off 26 balls with four sixes and three fours.

For the visitors, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel followed up his historic 10-wicket haul with four more scalps in India's second essay. With a match haul of 14/225, Ajaz now has the best bowling figures in a Test against India.

At the lunch break, the home team was placed at 142 for two with skipper Virat Kohli and Gill unbeaten. Post-lunch, India pressed their foot on the accelerator as they looked to score runs quickly.

Gill and Kohli both fell to young left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra, who also took the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha (13) and ended with figures of 3 for 56. Saha fell after Ajaz Patel had dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 14.

And just before Kohli could announce the declaration Ajaz Patel got rid off Jayant Yadav (6), who shared a 38-run stand with Axar, who scored at a brisk pace.

Resuming at overnight 69 for no loss, India lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (62) and Pujara in the first session but still strengthened their hold of the match.

After bowling out New Zealand for 62, India had decided against enforcing follow-on despite taking a huge first-innings lead of 263 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 and 276 for seven declared in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47; Ajaz Patel 4/106, Rachin Ravindra 3/56)

New Zealand 1st innings: 62 all out in 28.1 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 4/8, Mohammed Siraj 3/19)

(With Agency inputs)