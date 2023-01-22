India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats & Record

Rohit Sharma and Co opened the series with a 12-run victory in a run-feast at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

The Men in Blue continued their dominance on Saturday (January 21) in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

In the first-ever international or List A match hosted at the venue in Raipur, Team India bundled out the visiting side for a paltry 108 and chased it down with 8 wickets in hand and close to 30 overs to spare.

While an all-round bowling effort led by Mohammed Shami (3 for 18) did the damage with the ball, skipper Rohit scored a fifty to power the hosts to another bilateral series win.

Now, India will look to seal their second white-wash in a row when the action shifts to Indore, while New Zealand will look to bounce back and secure a win before the three-match T20I series starts on January 27.

India and New Zealand will clash for the first time at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. But the hosts have a great record at the venue, where they have won all the five ODIs that has been held there so far.

Here is a look at the Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Indore Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI:

Indore Holkar Cricket Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report Seating Capacity: 30,000 Boundary Length: The ground is not that big as the squares are just around 56 meters, while the straighter boundaries are around 68 meters. Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report The wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are known to be batter friendly thanks to the even bounce and smaller boundaries. The most recent international match hosted at the venue is a testament of that as South Africa scored 227 in a T20I against India, who also scored 178 in response. Pace bowlers have enjoyed some success, but bowlers may have to work hard to keep the scoring in check. Indore Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Tuesday (January 24) indicates a little warm afternoon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 28o C reducing to a minimum temperature of 13o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain on the match day or the days leading up to the match. Holkar Cricket Stadium ODI Stats and Record Matches: 5 India Won: 5 Visiting Team Won: 0 Matches Won Batting 1st: 2 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 3 Highest Team Total: 418/5 by India vs West Indies in 2011 Lowest Team Total: 225 All Out by South Africa vs India in 2015 Highest Run Chase: 294/5 by India vs Australia in 2017 Lowest Total Defended: 247/9 by India vs South Africa in 2015 Average 1st Innings Score: 307 Average 2nd Innings Score: 262 Highest Individual Score: Virender Sehwag (India) - 219 vs West Indies in 2011 Most Runs: Virender Sehwag (India) - 220 runs in 2 innings Most Wickets: S Sreesanth (India) - 6 wickets in 1 matches Best Bowling Innings: S Sreesanth (India) - 6 for 55 vs England in 2006 Total Sixes in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: 58 Total Fours in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: 283 Most Sixes in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: Virender Sehwag (India) - 7 Most Fours in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: Virender Sehwag (India) - 25 India vs New Zealand ODI Head to Head Matches: 115 India Won: 57 New Zealand Won: 50 Tied: 1 No Result: 7 Highest Total For India vs New Zealand: 392/4 in 2009 Highest Total For New Zealand vs India: 349/9 in 1999 Highest Run Chase for India vs New Zealand: 321/5 in 2010 Highest Run Chase for New Zealand vs India: 348/6 in 2020 Lowest Total For India vs New Zealand: 88 All Out in 2010 Lowest Total For New Zealand vs India: 79 All Out in 2016 Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs in 41 innings Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 1385 runs in 34 innings Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Javagal Srinath -51 wickets in 30 matches Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Tim Southee - 35 wickets in 24 matches Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill - 208 off 149 balls in 2023 Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham - 145* off 104 balls in 2022 Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Amit Mishra - 5 for 18 in 2016 Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Shane Bond - 6 for 19 in 2005 Most Hundreds for India vs New Zealand: Virender Sehwag - 6 Hundreds Most Hundreds for New Zealand vs India: Nathan Astle - 5 Hundreds Most Fifties for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli - 8 Fifties Most Fifties for New Zealand vs India: Stephen Fleming and Kane Williamson - 9 Fifties Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 29 Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 18 Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 206 Most Fours for New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 120 India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Tuesday, January 24 Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)