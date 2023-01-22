India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats & Record

Indore Holkar Cricket Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report
Seating Capacity: 30,000
Boundary Length: The ground is not that big as the squares are just around 56 meters, while the straighter boundaries are around 68 meters.
Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is
Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
The wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are known to be batter friendly thanks to the even bounce and smaller boundaries. The most recent international match hosted at the venue is a testament of that as South Africa scored 227 in a T20I against India, who also scored 178 in response. Pace bowlers have enjoyed some success, but bowlers may have to work hard to keep the scoring in check.
Indore Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Tuesday (January 24) indicates a little warm afternoon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 28o C reducing to a minimum temperature of 13o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain on the match day or the days leading up to the match.
Holkar Cricket Stadium ODI Stats and Record
Matches: 5
India Won: 5
Visiting Team Won: 0
Matches Won Batting 1st: 2
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 3
Highest Team Total: 418/5 by India vs West Indies in 2011
Lowest Team Total: 225 All Out by South Africa vs India in 2015
Highest Run Chase: 294/5 by India vs Australia in 2017
Lowest Total Defended: 247/9 by India vs South Africa in 2015
Average 1st Innings Score: 307
Average 2nd Innings Score: 262
Highest Individual Score: Virender Sehwag (India) - 219 vs West Indies in 2011
Most Runs: Virender Sehwag (India) - 220 runs in 2 innings
Most Wickets: S Sreesanth (India) - 6 wickets in 1 matches
Best Bowling Innings: S Sreesanth (India) - 6 for 55 vs England in 2006
Total Sixes in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: 58
Total Fours in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: 283
Most Sixes in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: Virender Sehwag (India) - 7
Most Fours in ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium: Virender Sehwag (India) - 25
India vs New Zealand ODI Head to Head
Matches: 115
India Won: 57
New Zealand Won: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 7
Highest Total For India vs New Zealand: 392/4 in 2009
Highest Total For New Zealand vs India: 349/9 in 1999
Highest Run Chase for India vs New Zealand: 321/5 in 2010
Highest Run Chase for New Zealand vs India: 348/6 in 2020
Lowest Total For India vs New Zealand: 88 All Out in 2010
Lowest Total For New Zealand vs India: 79 All Out in 2016
Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs in 41 innings
Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 1385 runs in 34 innings
Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Javagal Srinath -51 wickets in 30 matches
Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Tim Southee - 35 wickets in 24 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill - 208 off 149 balls in 2023
Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham - 145* off 104 balls in 2022
Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Amit Mishra - 5 for 18 in 2016
Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Shane Bond - 6 for 19 in 2005
Most Hundreds for India vs New Zealand: Virender Sehwag - 6 Hundreds
Most Hundreds for New Zealand vs India: Nathan Astle - 5 Hundreds
Most Fifties for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli - 8 Fifties
Most Fifties for New Zealand vs India: Stephen Fleming and Kane Williamson - 9 Fifties
Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 29
Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 18
Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 206
Most Fours for New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 120
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Tuesday, January 24
Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)