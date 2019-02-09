Cricket

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Probable XI of India for the Hamilton T20

By
India will face New Zealand in the 3rd and deciding T20I on Sunday at Hamilton
Bengaluru, February 9: Despite suffering a massive defeat in the first T20I at Wellington, India retained the Playing XI for the second match at Auckland and gained an easy victory to level the series 1-1. Now, with the series on the line India might go with the tried and tested combination for the series-deciding third T20I at Hamilton, a venue where they were bundled out for 92 in the fourth ODI a few days back, on Sunday (February 10).

Here's MyKhel taking a look at India's probable XI for the third India vs New Zealand T20I.

1. Rohit Sharma

The India skipper regained his mojo with a sparkling fifty in the second ODI and he bagged a few records on the way. And the man with three T20I hundreds will be eager to sign off the NZ tour with a series and stud that with another

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan did not hit the overdrive at Auckland but batted around Rohit Sharma to give a good beginning to India - a 79-run alliance that went a long way in securing a win for India while ensuring a smooth chase.

3. Rishabh Pant

While hammering a 28-ball 40, Pant covered some distance in retaining his place for the third T20I and might have also inspired some confidence in the bigwigs about his utility in the limited-over set-up. He might come in at No 3 again and would like to have another good score under his belt ahead of the team selection for the ODIs at home against Australia and ultimately in the flight to England for the ICC World Cup 2019.

4. Vijay Shankar

Shankar has already given enough hints of his prowess to clear the boundary. But he did not get a chance to bowl in the last match as India finished the 20 overs with main bowlers. But at Hamilton, a venue where pacers get some assistance he could come in handy for India as an extra option.

5. MS Dhoni

Dhoni has been in good form since the start of 2019 and he would like to continue in the same vein ahead of the ODI series against Australia. He would like to use all the available opportunities to keep him sharp ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

6. Dinesh Karthik

It's not easy to be Dinesh Karthik at the moment. Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant have been considered for the slots up the order unless that changes on Sunday and he gets promotion. But Karthik will be waiting for his chance at No 6 and make it count when it comes near him.

7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik has not exactly been able to restrain the run flow in the last two T20Is. And he has not got a chance to make his presence felt with the bat either, unlike in the preceding ODI series. While it's tough for a No 7 batsman to make a big contribution in T20s unless a top order collapse occur but Pandya would like to chip in with a more tidy spell with the ball.

8. Krunal Pandya

The left-arm spinner was the man of the match for his three-wicket haul at Auckland. The other Pandya will be eager to grab a few wickets and bowl a thrifty spell on the morrow as India can seal the T20I series. And he can send the ball far too.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi ha often taken a wicket upfront to curb New Zealand's potent opening pair on this tour. He failed to do so in Wellington and the home side ran away with a big opening stand between Colin Munro and Tom Seifert. But Bhuvneshwar regained his early-wicket-taking touch at Auckland to account for Seifert and New Zealand suffered. He will be looking for an encore at Hamilton.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal / Kuldeep Yadav

The T20Is have not been as productive as ODIs for Chahal and the leg-spinner would like to buck that unwanted little streak. And there will not be a better occasion for him to do that than in a series-deciding match. But if the team management wants to give a chance to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav then Chahal might sit out on the morrow.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer redeemed himself with a decent effort in the second T20I at Auckland. Khaleel will be eager to give more support to Bhuvi with a tidier spell and a couple of wickets to boot with.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
