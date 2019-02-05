India Vs New Zealand: Here's the Probable India XI for 1st T20I in Wellington

1. Rohit Sharma

With the scores of 11, 87, and 62 the Hitman started the ODI series in New Zealand on a positive note but the opener's bat remained silent in the last two ODIs as he was dismissed cheaply.

The Mumbaikar, who'd be leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, would be eager to post some big totals in the T20I series and leave his mark in the series. Rohit generally does well with the bat whenever he plays with the added responsibility of leading the side.

In the previous calendar year, Rohit Sharma managed to score 590 runs and was the only batsman to register multiple T20I centuries during that period. Team management would be hoping that the Hitman explodes in the first T20I encounter of 2019.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was not among the runs in the last three ODIs of the five-match series and was caught at third man off a rising ball at the same venue, where the opening T20I will be held.

Ahead of the opening T20, the southpaw was seen practising with a tennis ball to counter the bounce and swing that troubled the top-order in the previous two games.

The Delhi cricketer, who put up 689 runs in the previous calendar in the T20Is, would be looking to do the talking with his bat once again.

3. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, recently adjudged the ICC's Emerging Cricket of the Year, returns to the side for the T20Is after missing the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand.

The southpaw is being seen as a successor to MS Dhoni behind the stumps and has already proved his worth as a batsman with stellar performances in England and Australia in the Tests.

He could be asked to bat higher in the order in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. Pant must be looking to cash in the opportunity.

4. Dinesh Karthik

The Tamil Nadu cricketer too failed to grab the opportunities in the ODIs against New Zealand but Dinesh Karthik will be given a run in the T20Is.

Karthik has established himself as an prolific batsman in the shortest format of the game and he must be eager to live up to the reputation in the T20Is. He might be asked to bat at No.4 in the opening T20I at Wellington.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been in sublime form in 2019. The 37-year-old former India captain, who was not a part of the T20I squad in the last two series, would once again be performing his duties from behind the stumps. Dhoni's calm demeanour would once again be crucial for Team's success.

6. Kedar Jadhav/Krunal Pandya

Kedar Jadhav has been doing everything his captain has asked him for. He's scored runs lower down the order, picked up wickets whenever handed the ball.

Hence, the pint-sized cricketer might just be rewarded for being in a sublime form and get a spot in the Playing XI in the opening game at Westpac Stadium.

Krunal Pandya:

The left-handed all-rounder played in the T20I series against Australia, which resulted in a 1-1 tie. The Baroda cricketer who is a sound spinner and a handy batsman down the order might get a chance in the opening T20I considering he's also done well with whatever limited opportunities he's got.

7. Hardik Pandya

The younger of Pandya brothers returned to international cricket after serving a suspension and made an immediate impact.

The all-rounder's explosive knock of 45 off 21 deliveries in the final ODI at this very venue helped India post a decent total on the board.

He even picked up two wickets in that game, hence team management would be happy with his return to the side. Pandya would definitely feature in the side and perform the duties of the third seamer as well.

8. Kuldeep Yadav/Vijay Shankar

The Chinaman spinner has been one of the vital cogs in India's success in limited-overs. If the conditions at Westpac Stadium would support spinners, then captain Rohit Sharma might just be inclined towards going with the wrist spinner from Kanpur in the opening game.

Vijay Shankar

Team management could also play the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu if the strip doesn't offer too much for the spinners. Vijay must also be upbeat with his gritty batting effort in the fifth ODI when his crucial 98-run stand with Ambati Rayudu recovered his team from 18/4.

Vijay recently toured the Kiwiland with India A and played some crucial knocks as well. Therefore, if the conditions are more suited for a pacer, then he might just get preference over Kuldeep.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist-spinner looked in phenomenal form all through the ODI series against New Zealand. He has troubled the Kiwi batters with his spin and reaped the benefits of the same. Captain Rohit will go with Chahal in the opening T20I against the Kiwis.

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The right-arm pacer from Meerut regained his form in the Australia ODI series and continued his good form in New Zealand as well.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the speedster will be leading India's pace attack which looks slightly inexperience after him.

11. Siddarth Kaul

The right-arm pacer has joined the Indian squad for the T20I series and he might just get a chance straightaway. Kaul has played just two T20Is in India colours but failed to leave a mark but considering his IPL and domestic experience, team management would prefer him over out-of-sorts Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj. Kaul is also a good death overs bowler and generates decent pace as well.