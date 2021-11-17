India vs New Zealand: Kyle Jamieson to skip T20I series; prepares for Test series

India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday (November 17) in Jaipur.

This is the first assignment in charge for head coach Dravid and full-time T20I skipper Rohit.

"We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won't play in this T20 series. They're both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you'll find there will be other guys involved in the Test matches that won't play the entire series either," said coach Gary Stead during a virtual press conference.

“It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20I games in five days plus travel to three different cities it's a very, very busy time," he added.

Stead further said that former cricketer James Pamment has been appointed as the fourth coach for the upcoming series.

"We have got Jimmy (James) as the fourth coach to help us out in the series. He was with Mumbai Indians and he has got a lot of experience of working with Indian guys.

“He can be of huge help, at least during the initial stage when we have two squads training at the same time," said coach Gary Stead.

In the absence of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee will be leading the Kiwis as a standin skipper for the T20I series against India.

“Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson will miss this week's three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

"Lockie Ferguson's recovery from a right calf-strain continues to progress well and he is expected to be available for the T20 series," NZC added.