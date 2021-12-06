India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal reveals how Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar helped him correct batting

But a week back, Mayank was in dire straits after two modest outings in the first Test at Kanpur. Several experts have called for Mayank's axing for the second Test and asking for Virat Kohli to replace him in the playing 11.

However, Mayank retained his place as Kohli came in for injured Ajinkya Rahane. Mayank vindicated the decision and made two fabulous efforts.

The Karnataka batsman then revealed how former India opener and legendary Sunil Gavaskar helped him to rectify a small technique flaw in his batting.

"It feels nice to be among the runs, this knock will be special for me," Mayank told the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation.

"Very honestly, I did nothing different after Kanpur. It was about having the mental discipline. Rahul bhai told me there's no point thinking about technique mid-series. 'This is the technique that has got you runs, have a solid mindset, stick to your game plans, the runs will come.

Sunny G (Sunil Gavaskar) told me to keep my bat low, be more side-on. I couldn't do that early on but it helped. I wasn't really thinking of a century in each innings, but yes definitely should've converted the 60. Different challenge in SA, we relish as a team," he said.

Shreyas Iyer was another youngster who made an impression in the series cracking a hundred and fifty in his debut Test at Kanpur. Shreyas was elated after finding himself in the Test mix.

" I'm not thinking of cementing a place. We've got so much competition and players in good form, I just want to do well when I get an opportunity. Rahul Dravid gives you confidence, we started off at India A. We've gelled really well, his work ethic and player management skills is amazing.

"It's great to chat with him even outside the field. We've got a five-day break, and I am looking forward to make one more celebratory dance video," said Shreyas.

Ajaz Patel too shared a piece of history when the New Zealand left-arm spinner took all wickets in an innings in the first innings of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium against India. Ajaz, who was born in Mumbai, said the historic feat is yet to sink in.

"It's a special occasion for me and my family. To be able to do that [10 wickets in an innings] is special. I'm knackered but I'll use my quarantine time to recover. It's a different challenge to bowl back home, that's the beauty of Test cricket.

"It's about adapting your game plan and bowling accordingly. To be honest, I still don't know how to put the 10-for into words. I'm trying to absorb it, been flooded with hundreds and thousands of messages. It's overwhelming at the moment. Rachin was nervous under that one, I was nervous for him."