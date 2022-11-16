Cricket
India vs New Zealand, T20I, ODI Series: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Channel, IST Time, Squads

India vs NZ, T20I, ODI: Schedule, TV (BCCI)
India vs NZ, T20I, ODI: Schedule, TV (BCCI)

Wellington, November 16: After exiting from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 following a defeat to England in the semifinal, India will be eager to mask that disappointment with a strong outing against New Zealand.

India will face Kiwis in three T20Is and as many ODIs from coming Friday (November 18) and Hardik Pandya will lead Men in Blue in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is rested along with some other seniors after the T20 World Cup.

So, here is the full schedule, live streaming channel detail, IST Time and Squads of the India vs New Zealand series.

1. India Squad for NZ T20Is, ODIs

India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

2. New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson. Matt Henry (ODI), Tom Latham (ODI) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham (only till 2nd ODI), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner. Ish Sodhi (T20), Tim Southee, Blair Tickner (T20), Henry Nicholls (only for 3rd ODI).

3. IND vs NZ T20I Schedule

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

November 18

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I

Wellington

12 PM

November 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I

Mount Maunganui

12 PM

November 22

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I

Napier

12 PM

4. IND vs NZ ODI Schedule

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

November 25

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI

Auckland

7 AM

November 27

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI

Hamilton

7 AM

November 30

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI

Christchurch

7 AM

5. Where to Watch

The T20 and ODI series will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video App in India. There is no other telecast of the series in India.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 17:51 [IST]
