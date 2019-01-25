Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs New Zealand: Team India gets a traditional Maori welcome at Bay Oval - See Pic

By
India Vs New Zealand: Team India gets a traditional Maori welcome at Bay Oval
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Bay Oval, Jan 25: Indian cricket team received a special welcome upon their arrival at Bay Oval for the second one-day international against New Zealand.

Team India was welcomed in a traditional way from the members of the local Maori community.Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand and the language they speak is 'Te Reo', along with New Zealand Sign Language.

Probable India XI for 2nd ODI

In the 2013 New Zealand census, nearly 700,000 people living in New Zealand were of Māori descent. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI took to Twitter and posted an image of the traditional welcome.

Team India reached Bay Oval on Thursday (January 24), ahead of the second ODI. The third one-dayer between the two teams will also be played at the same venue on January 28.

Team India registered a convincing win in the opening ODI against the Blackcaps to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The win at Napier was India's first-ever win in a decade against New Zealand in the latter's backyard.

Riding on the superlative bowling efforts of Mohammed Shami and the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, Team India restricted the hosts to a paltry 157. Later, the Men In Blue won the game by a big margin of 8 wickets via Duckworth Lewis and Stern (DLS) Method.

Team India would be high on confidence after a comprehensive win in the first game and must be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side, however, would be rearing to come back strongly and level the series.

The 2nd ODI between the two teams will start at 7:30 AM on Saturday (January 26).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue