India Vs New Zealand: Team India gets a traditional Maori welcome at Bay Oval - See Pic

Team India was welcomed in a traditional way from the members of the local Maori community.Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand and the language they speak is 'Te Reo', along with New Zealand Sign Language.

Probable India XI for 2nd ODI

In the 2013 New Zealand census, nearly 700,000 people living in New Zealand were of Māori descent. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI took to Twitter and posted an image of the traditional welcome.

#TeamIndia received a traditional welcome at the Oval Bay from the Maori community.



Full video coming up soon on https://t.co/CPALMGgLOj pic.twitter.com/FEbSuwHEZ8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2019

Team India reached Bay Oval on Thursday (January 24), ahead of the second ODI. The third one-dayer between the two teams will also be played at the same venue on January 28.

Team India registered a convincing win in the opening ODI against the Blackcaps to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The win at Napier was India's first-ever win in a decade against New Zealand in the latter's backyard.

Great to be welcomed and blessed by Māori pōwhiri from Ngai Tukairangi and Ngati Kuku, the manawhenua for the Bay Oval area 🙏 @BayOvalOfficial #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/g8ZbsMpkdI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 25, 2019

Riding on the superlative bowling efforts of Mohammed Shami and the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, Team India restricted the hosts to a paltry 157. Later, the Men In Blue won the game by a big margin of 8 wickets via Duckworth Lewis and Stern (DLS) Method.

Team India would be high on confidence after a comprehensive win in the first game and must be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side, however, would be rearing to come back strongly and level the series.

The 2nd ODI between the two teams will start at 7:30 AM on Saturday (January 26).