India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli-led Team India arrives in Auckland for limited-overs series: Watch

India tour of NZ: Schedule

A video of the Indian cricketers coming out of the Auckland airport was uploaded by the BCCI. The Indian cricketers walked out amidst cheers from a small but vocal pack of Indian supporters.

In the video, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs to fans as the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

The Men In Blue will leave for Napier on Monday morning where the first ODI will be played on Wednesday (January 23).

The subsequent ODIs will be played in Tauranga (January 26 and 28), Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3).

The three T20s will be played in Wellington (February 6), Auckland (February 8) and Hamilton (February 10).

The ODI matches will start at 7:30 am IST while the three T20Is will start at 12:30 pm IST.

(With inputs from PTI)