Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli-led Team India arrives in Auckland for limited-overs series: Watch

By
India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli-led Team India arrives in Auckland for limited-overs series: Watch

Auckland, Jan 20: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team arrived in Auckland on Sunday (January 20) for their upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand, starting January 23. Team India, under the leadership of Kohli, will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals during their three-week stay in the country.

India tour of NZ: Schedule

A video of the Indian cricketers coming out of the Auckland airport was uploaded by the BCCI. The Indian cricketers walked out amidst cheers from a small but vocal pack of Indian supporters.

In the video, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs to fans as the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

The Men In Blue will leave for Napier on Monday morning where the first ODI will be played on Wednesday (January 23).

The subsequent ODIs will be played in Tauranga (January 26 and 28), Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3).

The three T20s will be played in Wellington (February 6), Auckland (February 8) and Hamilton (February 10).

The ODI matches will start at 7:30 am IST while the three T20Is will start at 12:30 pm IST.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue