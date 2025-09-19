Cricket India vs Oman: Suryakumar Yadav makes Utmost Sacrifice? Why did India captain not Bat in Asia Cup 2025 Match? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 21:58 [IST]

India captain Suryakumar Yadav didn't come out to bat in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman on Friday (September 19).

India are up against Oman in their final Group A encounter and with the Super Four place already sealed, India opted to bat first.

Suryakumar Yadav spoke about giving the team some batting in the middle ahead of the Super Four, and the team has posted 188 runs on the board. But one of the astonishing fact is that Surya didn't come out to bat in the innings. India lost 8 wickets, but the captain was the sole player who didn't have a hit, as he demoted himself down to the 11th position.

Sacrifice or Injury? Why did Suryakumar Yadav not Bat?

Suryakumar Yadav had no such injury as he did the toss. The Indian captain looked fit as a fiddle. But he didn't come out to bat. It indicates that the Indian captain was giving his troops the maximum minutes in the middle. Although there have been questions raised about his fitness, the India captain is absolutely fine.

Suryakumar Yadav demoted himself and didn't get a chance to bat, which is an exemplary sacrifice by the Indian captain. Sanju Samson came in at his usual no. 3 position and scored a half-century, while even the bowlers also batted ahead of him. Surya's sacrifice stems from the thought of providing his team enough batting minutes before the Super Four, which epitomizes leadership.

India put 188 for 8 against Oman

India displayed strong batting against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, posting a competitive total of 188/8 in their 20 overs. The innings was highlighted by an aggressive start from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 38 off just 15 balls with five fours and two sixes. Sanju Samson contributed a crucial 56 from 45 balls, anchoring the middle order with timely boundaries and sixes. Axar Patel added quick runs towards the end to maintain the momentum.