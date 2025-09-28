Cricket India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 3 Things which can create New Controversy in Final By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

It is yet another Sunday, and not a surprise, it is yet another India vs Pakistan. The cricket aficionados of both countries have had a serial Sunday treat as India and Pakistan have played against each other in the last three Sundays.

But this one matters the most. The two arch rivals take the field for the final time in the Asia Cup 2025, and the winner will go home with the prestigious title. The two neighbouring giants have never met each other in an Asia Cup final, which further intensifies the battle.

But when it's India vs Pakistan, it never requires an impetus. And the last two weeks have stirred the ocean of controversy big time. After the Pahalgam terror attack, the subsequent Operation Sindoor and border tensions meant this encounter would have an off-field edge, and it exactly happened so.

The first encounter between the two sides on September 14 started it all. India, after winning the match, left the field without shaking hands of the Pakistan players. In the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav sent a strong message to Pakistan without naming and dedicated the win to the armed forces of India. PCB, with anger, complained to ICC and demanded ban of match referee Andy Pycroft. Pakistan also threatened to boycott the tournament, but after a talk with Pycroft, they ended up continuing in it. Controversies led to calls for the removal of the match referee by PCB, and the Pakistan vs UAE group stage match was delayed by an hour while talks took place.

In the second match in Super 4, the on-field gestures of Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf were criticised. Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf faced disciplinary hearings and both were fined 30 percent of their match fees. Farhan received an official warning for his conduct. Ahead of the final, the Indian team also opted out of the pre-final photoshoot, thus keeping the tense atmosphere alive ahead of the final.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: 3 Things which can cause further Controversy

On-Field Incidents

As it is the final, the tempers will be further escalated. If things go wrong, Pakistan players are likely to provoke unnecessarily, as they have been doing so. This can further escalate the matters in the final. The Indian boys, who have often given befitting replies with the bat and ball, will have to stay away from the provocation. We can expect no handshake from India again, who are likely to keep away from their counterparts for the post-match gestures.

Post-Match Presentation and Trophy Ceremony

Mohsin Naqvi, ACC chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board chief, is scheduled to present the Asia Cup 2025 trophy at the India-Pakistan final. However, amid tense relations and previous controversies, it is anticipated that the Indian team would likely refuse to accept the trophy from him or engage in any post-match interactions if they win the final. The BCCI has not publicly clarified their stance, but India's no-handshake policy and Naqvi's hostile comments makes it unlikely they would cooperate during the ceremony.

Players vs Players

In the previous match, there were incidents which saw Abhishek Sharma and Haris Rauf coming together against each other. The India batter smacked Pakistani bowlers all around the park and later revealed in the post-match presentation that he didn't like the provoking behaviour. We can expect a bit more in the final, and if things escalate out of hand, that can cause further trouble and controversy.