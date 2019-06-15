India vs Pakistan at World Cup 2019: Not just emotions, even profitability is in fans’ mind

There are some marquee games in this edition that the business-minded people have targeted all the more to earn extra bucks. And the India-Pakistan game at Old Trafford on Sunday is an example.

According to reports, the 22nd game of the tournament which is between the two former world champions has generated an unbelievable hype, all the more since it is taking place when the relations between the two neighbours are not healthy.

Tickets for the game at the 20,000-strong capacity Old Trafford Stadium were sold out within hours once the ticket window had opened and now, those who bought them are re-selling them at a much higher price. The resale prices of tickets have even reached Rs 60,000.

A website called Viagogo is buying the tickets from the fans and reselling them. As per the website, 480 people have asked it to resale their tickets and they are being provided to those who are looking for. The highest ticket price is available for Rs 62,610 (Platinum category) while the lowest is Rs 20,171 (Bronze).

One reason for resale could be rain threats

One reason for which people are reselling their tickets could be the threat of rain. Four games have already been washed out in the tournament and people are finding it profitable to monetise the tickets they bought, taking full use of the hype and emotion that are attached with the game.

Sunday’s match is also not free of the weather god’s curses though the fans are hoping for a dry day in Manchester.

The June 25 match between hosts England and holders Australia, another derby of this tournament, has also seen a similar situation. As early as January, tickets for the match were being resold on Viagogo 104 times more than their face value. The organisers were even taking steps against secondary sites that were offering resale of tickets at exorbitant prices.