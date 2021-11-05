India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard and Highlights

With New Zealand having beaten Namibia to move onto six points in Group 2, India needed a big win. Having restricted the Scotts to a paltry 85 and overhauled the total in just 6.3 overs to better their net run rate. Team India, thus, also claimed their biggest ever win in terms of balls to spare (81).

T20 World Cup: India vs Scotland, Highlights: Rahul, Jadeja, Shami hand India their biggest-ever T20I win

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made the run chase look ridiculously easy as they stitched the opening stand of 70 in 5 overs. Rohit was the first wicket to perish when the right-handed batsman was dismissed leg-before for 30 while Rahul notched up a fifty in just 18 deliveries before getting dismissed on the 19th ball he faced. He was dismissed looping a shot down the ground to Calum MacLeod from Mark Watt's enticing delivery.

Kohli won the toss and chose to field, and though George Munsey - who hit a six off the first over - started brightly, his knock of 24 from 19 deliveries was the highest score any Scotland batsman managed.

Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 3 for 15, identical to those of Ravindra Jadeja, while Jasprit Bumrah took 2 for 10. Shami began the 17th over with wickets from the first three balls, including a run-out.

Kohli ticked over two singles before a huge six from Suryakumar Yadav sealed India's success after just 6.3 overs.

India's openers raced to the fastest team 50 in the tournament, taking just 23 balls to reach that mark. Rohit is now just 18 runs short of joining team-mate Kohli and New Zealand's Martin Guptill in the 3,000-runs club, though he may well only have one more shot at that this tournament. His partner Rahul dazzled, hitting three sixes and a further six boundaries in a sensational show of quality.

Here are the post-match presentation highlights from the match:

Stats:

Fastest 50s for India in T20Is:

12 - Yuvraj Singh v England, 2007

18 - KL Rahul v Scotland, 2021

19 - Gautam Gambhir v Sri Lanka, 2009

20 - Yuvraj Singh v Australia, 2007

20 - Yuvraj Singh v Sri Lanka, 2009

Biggest wins in T20 World Cup (balls to spare):

90 - SL v Netherlands (2014)

82 - Australia v Bangladesh (2021)

81 - India v Scotland (2021)

Ravindra Jadeja, Player of the Match: I was enjoying bowling on this track today. The odd-ball was turning, I was enjoying very much. The first one (Berrington's wicket) was a special one, whenever you get a batsman out with a turning ball, that's always special. We were looking to play a good brand of cricket.

Everybody knows that we had to win with a big margin for us to up our net run-rate, we were looking to play our best game and give our 100% on the field. Everybody's happy, one more game to go, hopefully, we play like this. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20 format, we have to play like this, that is for sure.

Kyle Coetzer, Scotland Captain: We were outclassed in every department. The only way we're going to improve is by getting games like this. Boys are still going to take something out of this. Mark has been excellent for us all tournament. He has a great set of skills, he has learnt a lot from other spinners too. That's another important reason for us to be in this tournament. He (Leask) is a fantastic striker of the cricket ball, lovely to watch.

Virat Kohli, India captain: A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on the 7th (November). Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do. Also tells you how important the toss can be at this venue. We wanted to get them under 110-120 max, that was the mindset we went in with.

The bowlers were excellent, and then KL and Rohit did really well. We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn't want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly. If you look at our practice games, we have been actually batting like this only.

Just a couple of aberrations happened, where we just couldn't get those two successive good overs. Teams bowled well too and created pressure on us. But we were just two overs of good batting. Jadeja bowled really well, also Shami was quite good. My family is here - that is enough (birthday) celebration for me.