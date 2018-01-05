India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Lunch: Hosts recover after fiery spell from Bhuvneshwar

Cape Town, Jan 5: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the opening Test of the Freedom Series here on Friday (January 5).

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is making his Test debut after skipper Virat Kohli handed the speedster his cap. India have made another bold move by leaving vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane out and bringing in Rohit Sharma.

"We will have a bat. The wicket is slow and it will get better to bat on as the day wears on. I don't look too much into stats. The conditions have changed over the last two years. When we played Sri Lanka here it was slow initially and then it quickened up nicely. We are playing four seamers and a spinner which means one less batsman. Temba Bavuma misses out," said du Plessis.

"Looking at the amount of the grass on the wicket and the surface being not that hard, looking at our bowlers' strength, I think we would have bowled first given ourselves a good crack with the new ball which is because they are playing one batter less. So, we wanted to exploit their batting order unsettle them in the first 15-20 overs with the new ball. We will have three quicks and Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder."

"Ashwin is the lone spinner. Jasprit Bumarh is making his Test debut. He has come a long way and he has done really well in the limited overs cricket. He is bowling a really heavy ball and has been the most impressive seamer here in our preparations. We are very excited to have him start his Test career today and wish him all the best. Our last big tour outside India was Australia and we won a series in Sri Lanka as well. It really was something that set the things up for us. The mindset we had there really mattered. We bring the same mindset here as well. We want to play positive cricket," said Kohli.

No Indian team has won a Test series in South Africa, and there is a confidence in this unit that comes from their collective strength that is different from every other squad that has landed on these shores.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.