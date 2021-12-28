India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3: Centurion Weather Prediction on Tuesday; Will There Be Rain?

Here MyKhel gives you a quick update on Day 3 weather at the Centurion.

Weather at Centurion

The Centurion weather is expected to see no rain on Day 3 and in fact the top temperature is expected to touch 25 degree Celsius. But there could be cloudy pockets in the evening or post-lunch session and the bowlers could be eager to use those overcast spaces to their advantage.

Match situation

India are place at 272 for 3 after Day 1 with KL Rahul (122) and Ajinkya Rahane (40) at the crease. Lungi Ngidi was the lone successful bowler for the South Africa taking all the three Indian wickets.

India vs South Africa 2021-22 Stats and Records

KL Rahul speaks

KL Rahul expressed his thoughts after slamming his 7th Test hundred that placed India a position of strength in the first Test.

“It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred.

“You bat for 6- 7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," Rahul told BCCI.TV.

His opening partner, Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs and shared an opening stand of 117 runs with Rahul. Skipper Kohli was also looking good at the crease but he gave away his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after playing a 35-run knock.

"Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle.

“I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," said Rahul.