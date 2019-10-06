India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 5: Shami, Jadeja shine in 2nd innings as India win in Vizag - As it happened

Visakhapatnam, Oct 6: Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja put up a stellar show with the ball as India defeated South Africa by 203 runs on day five of the first Test at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (October 6).
Shami (35 for 5) grabbed a brilliant fifer while Jadeja (87 for 4) also looked impressive to help the hosts restrict the tourists for 191 in the second innings. Chasing an improbable target of 395, South Africa didn't get a positive start as their top-order, as well as the middle-order, perished cheaply on Day 5.
At one stage South Africa were 70/8 and it seemed their innings would be wrapped up within 100. However, debutant Senuran Muthusamy (49*) and Dane Piedt (56) showed tremendous resistance and dug deep. They kept batting and forged a partnership of 91 runs for the ninth wicket and delayed the inevitable until Shami broke the frustrating partnership and clean bowled Piedt. Later, he removed Kagiso Rabada for 18 to give India a fancy win.
R Ashwin becomes joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, equals Muttiah Muralitharan's record
Earlier in the day, R Ashwin gave India the first breakthrough of the day when he cleaned up overnight batsman Theunis de Bruyn and opened the floodgates for the tourists. Ashwin also completed 350 wickets and equalled former Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan's record.
Rohit Sharma (176 & 127) was awarded the man of the match for his impeccable batting performance in both the innings. Mayank Agarwal also starred for the hosts in the first innings as he played a knock of 215 runs while opening the innings for India alongside Rohit.
Here's how the match panned out on Day 5:
Rohit Sharma named Man of the Match for his 176 & 127: Just wanted to go out there and do what I do best. Great opportunity for me at the top. Thankful for the chance, considering I've never done that before. Focus was on winning the Test match and I think we pretty much did everything right today. Couple of years ago it was communicated to me that I might open someday. Even in nets I used to practice with the new ball. Wouldn't say it was a surprise. No matter what ball you play, whether it's red ball or white ball. At the start you've got to be careful. Focus on basics - leaving ball outside off, playing close to the body. My job here is to play in a certain manner, that's what they expect me. And I'm going to try to do that. It's my game to mix caution with aggression. Everything depends on the situation you're batting in. There are lot of things in Test which I'm not aware of in terms of records. Focus was to have fun and put team in a good position. Had to try and play some shots. May come off and may not come off. Bowlers are pretty smart these days. I back myself and I guess fortune favours the brave.
Kohli, India captain: The wicket played really good for the first three days. We lost a session. When you put 500 on the board, you're always ahead. Even with the fight they showed, we still had a lead. Rohit was outstanding. Mayank brilliant. It was a hard grind because of the conditions, especially the weather conditions. And the pitch slowed down too. It's all about the attitude. If fast bowlers are going to think that spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn't justify their place. They ask for shorter spells so they can give 100%. That's when you see guys like Shami, Ishant, Jasprit and Umesh as well doing well. It's all about wanting to make a play for the team even in conditions that are difficult. Jaddu and Ash again, really good. Pitch was flat, they got a few boundaries away. Always knew it was going to be a second innings pitch. Shami has been a strike bowler in the second innings. All the guys lived up to their strengths. Batting heroes were obvious. But bowlers had it tougher in this game. This lot of SG balls is much better than the last one. If it softens up, there's literally nothing happening after 40-45 overs. Will still like it to be harder till about 60 overs.
Faf du Plessis | South Africa captain: Great start to the game with the bat. Obviously India batted well, two great knocks by Mayank and Rohit. We fought well in our first innings with the bat... To get that sort of a total in the second innings of a game in India is tough. I though up until this morning, we competed pretty well. If you are always through a game like that you can think of the what ifs. The seamers were mostly doing a holding job in this game. On a Day 5 pitch things happens quicker. It should be like that. We got to move on from this and get ready for the next Test.
Shami: It would always be difficult (to bat) as the wicket was slow and low. We had the plans to attack the stumps between the two fast bowlers. We have been supporting each other well for the last 4-5 years. In the second innings, the variable bounce and reverse would be beneficial for us. It was visible that the batsman's discomfort zone was that stump-line and you can see the result. It was of utmost importance for us to remove the first 4-5 batsmen as soon as possible. In the first innings, of course Ashwin was fantastic for us. The more we would attacked the stumps, the better it would be for us. Thank you so much to the Vizag crowd for all the support.
WICKET!! Rabada has been dismissed for 18. Done and dusted. Shami claims a fifer & INDIA BEAT SA by 203 runs and go 1-0 up in the series.
Four! Rabada ends Jadeja over with a boundary and South Africa reach 190/9. The tailenders have ensured the tourists do not face a humiliating defeat.
Four! Outside edge and the ball races towards the fence for a boundary. Muthusamy reaches 47*.
Rabada gets off the mark with a boundary.
WICKET! Mohammed Shami breaks the 91-run stand as he once again disturbs the woodwork. Dane Piedt's patient knock ends on 56. SA - 161/9 in 59.1 overs.
Indian seamers with four bowled dismissals in an innings (Tests): J Bumrah vs WI North Sound 2019 Mohd Shami vs SA Vizag 2019/20
150 Up for South Africa for the loss of 8 wickets. 153/8. The partnership between Piedt (51*) & Muthusamy (36*) is worth 83* now
Piedt and Muthuswamy, showing SA’s top-order how to bat on Day 5 in India.
79* off 151 balls! Piedt and Muthusamy now have the highest 9th wicket partnership for SA in Tests between SA & India.
Fifty! Dane Piedt slams his maiden Test half-century. Something positive for the visitors on Day 5.
Rohit Sharma will be bowling the 52nd over. Can he break this partnership?
Four! Dane Piedt gets a boundary against Jadeja and moves on to 48*. Frustration for the Indians at the moment.
51-run partnership between Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy for the 9th wicket. SA - 121/8
Play resumes in the post-lunch session.
Lunch! South Africa 0 117/8 in 42 overs. India will look for the next two wickets in the next session.
After 39 overs, South Africa reach 110/8, they are still behind by 285 runs.
Lunch is postponed for another 15 minutes. If a 9th wicket falls in those 15 minutes, then lunch will be further delayed by half an hour.
100 up for South Africa with a boundary from Piedt. SA - 100/8 in 36.4 overs
Most sixes in a Test match have been hit in this game.
36*Ind vs SA Vizag 2019/20
35 Pak vs NZ Sharjah 2014/15
27 Pak vs Ind Faisalabad 2005/06
27 Ban vs NZ Chattogram 2013/14#INDvSA
SIX and FOUR!! Dane Piedt with some lusty blows but this is just delaying the inevitable. SA reach 94/8
Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy have put some break on the dismissals. They've stitched a partnership of 11 runs between them and together braved 31 deliveries.
No Hat-trick for Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is on 🔥🔥🔥 Maharaj is trapped LBW for 🦆 The batsman goes upstairs but to no avail. Three wickets for #SirJadeja in this over and he's on a Hat-trick SA - 70/8
WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja is spot-on with DRS for the second time in the innings as he traps Philander in front for a duck. SA - 70/7
Wicket! Aiden Markram (39) gives a simple return catch to Ravindra Jadeja. SA - 70/6 in 26.1 overs. Will they go past lunch??
BOWLED!!! SHAMI IS ON 🔥🔥🔥 Quinton de Kock is clean bowled for 🦆 All three wickets for Shami came by disturbing the woodwork. There's something about Shami and second innings. #SA - 60/5 in 23.1 overs
WICKET! Mohammad Shami disturbs the timber of Faf du Plessis (13). The Protea skipper was leaving the ball but it brushed past the off-stump to his disbelief. SA - 52/4 in 21.5 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja has been introduced by skipper Kohli as Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram settle down. He starts with a maiden over. SA - 48/3
After 17 overs, South Africa are 33/3, need 363 more runs to win
SIX!! Aiden Markram welcomes Ashwin with a maximum. SA batters are also trying to unsettle the spinners early on.
Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram - South Africa's most dependable batsmen are in the middle now. Team's fate in this game primarily depends on them.
Fewest Tests to 350 wickets 66 M Muralitharan/ R ASHWIN 69 R Hadlee/ D Steyn 70 D Lillee 74 G McGrath 75 M Marshall/ R Herath
Bowled!!! Another wicket perishes in quick succession. This time, it's Mohammad Shami who strikes as he disturbs Temba Bavuma's timber. The batsman departs without scoring i.e. 🦆. The ball kept low and Bavuma could never get to the ball. SA - 20/3
Bowled him!! R Ashwin strikes in the first over itself. Theunis de Bruyn chops it on to the stumps and departs for 10. WICKET No. 350 for Ashwin in Tests.
South Africa are 19/2 now.
Day 5 begins! Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn make their descent towards the pitch to start their run chase. Mohammad Shami will be starting the proceedings with the ball.
Teams getting ready for the fifth and final day.
