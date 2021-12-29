India vs South Africa, 1st Test Highlights: Visitors need six wickets to win opening Test

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: India set Proteas a target of 305 runs at Centurion

Though the Virat Kohli-led side was bowled out for 174 in the second innings on Wednesday, India managed to set a strong target of 305-runs for the hosts, thanks to their 130-run lead in the first innings.

At the close of play, the hosts had posted 94 for the loss of four wickets in 40.5 overs. While India need six wickets to win the first match of the three Test series, South Africa need 211 on the final day of the match to win the opener. As the play heads into final day, hosts skipper Dean Elgar remained unbeaten on 52.

Earlier, India resumed fourth day's play with the overnight score reading 16/1. But the visitors were bowled out for just 174 in 50.3 overs, with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen leading the attack. While Rabada turned in figures of 4 for 42, debutant Jansen posted impressive figures of 4/55.

For the visiting Indian side, Rishabh Pant top scored with a quick 34 off 34. Skipper Virat Kohli, under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara all failed with the bat in the second innings.

But the visitors set a strong target thanks to their first innings. After setting a strong target, Mohammed Shami, who had pocketed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, handed India a strong start, removing Aiden Markram (1) in just the second over of South Africa's second innings.

Mohammed Siraj struck next to remove Keegan Petersen (17). Skipper Dean Elgar, who remained unbeaten at the end of day's play, put up a 137-run partnership with He van der Dussen. Jasprit Bumrah came to India's rescue as he broke the stand, before removing KA Maharaj (8) on the penultimate ball of the day.