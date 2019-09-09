Cricket
India vs South Africa 2019: Focus on World Test Championship: Ravi Shastri

By
Focus on World Test Championship: Ravi Shastri
Focus on World Test Championship: Ravi Shastri

Bengaluru, September 9: Ravi Shastri, the India cricket team head coach, said the main focus of the team led by Virat Kohli will be on the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and on the on-going World Test Championship. India is currently leading the points chart of the Championship.

"We are playing at home , and it is the World Test Championship, so now there is even more reason on why you have to play the way you should. There are now points to be accumulated. We are the No.1 team in the world, and we have been for the last three years, so there is pride at stake as well," Shastri was quoted saying by the Gulf News.

"So we want to keep that consistency going and ensuring that we are placed nicely in the table for when the time comes to decide who plays in the final.

"The path should be that knowing well you have got 12 months to go for the T20 World Cup and you have about 18-20 months to go for the World Test Championship. Getting youth in during that transition period by keeping an eye on the youth is important so that they can mix with the experience and give us a really solid side."

Shastri, who was reappointed as the India coach recently, said the team will focus on grooming more youngsters without compromising on the consistency factor.

"The vision is to keep the consistency level going," Shastri said. "It will be a team in transition, and one has to keep an eye out for the youth and also keep an eye on developing the bench strength as far as batting and bowling goes across all three formats. We should, at the same time, be never losing sight of the fact that you play to win. Never losing that angle, but yet, at the same time, investing in youth," he said.

Shastri was chuffed with the fact that India completed the recent tour of West Indies without losing even a single game. "To beat the West Indies in West Indies across all three formats, I think this must be unprecedented." said Shastri. "A team going to the Caribbean and not losing a single game, I don't think it has happened in the past and it will not happen that easily in the near future."

Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
