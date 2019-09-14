India vs South Africa 2019: Ist T20I: India probable XI for the Dharamsala match on Sunday

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan had a very modest outings in the T20Is and ODIs against the West Indies but showed some signs of form when he made a quick fifty against South Africa A for India A at Thiruvananathapuram and the left-hander should be eager to build on it.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit too did not have a fancy series against the West Indies but at home he could be a far more destructive force. The only worry point him will be the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, bowlers who knows how to bowl in and exploit the Indian conditions.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli made back-to-back hundreds against the West Indies in the ODIs, though he struggled a bit in the T20Is and Tests for big scores. Kohli would like to warm-up for the ensuing Test series with a couple of good knocks in the T20I series.

4. KL Rahul

Rahul has been going through a tough phase in his career and he has been dropped from Test squad after a string of low scores, two fifty-plus scores in 27 innings to be precise. However, he may get a nod for the T20Is and the Karnataka man would be eager to exploit the series and make some good scores and regain some confidence.

5. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas has made a comeback to the Indian side in the ODIs against the West Indies and made an immediate impression with back-to-back fifties and even skipper Kohli was appreciative of Shreyas' efforts. He had a good outing for India A against South Africa A too. Shreyas would be looking to tap in the good form that he is at the moment.

6. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant too did not have a good series against West Indies barring a match-winning fifty in the third T20I and he often copped criticism for throwing his wicket away and for brazen shot making with no regard for the match situation. Pant would be eager to dispel the critics with a cosistent show in the T20I series.

7. Hardik Pandya

This is will be Hardik's first assignment after the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. He was rested after that to recover from niggles and he wouldl like to make the return a memorable one particularily because he failed to find a place in the Test squad.

8. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja played in all formats of the game against the West Indies, indicating his growing role as an all-version all-rounder. Jadeja will be looking to leave an imprint in the T20I series before migrating to white flannels.

9. Krunal Pandya

Krunal was adjudged man of the series in theT20Is during India's recent tour to the West Indies. He contributed with ball and bat and that should help him keep the strong competition of Washington Sunday away for the moment.

10. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer was did his job against the West Indies without being any flashy and the Dharamsala weather that aids swing bowling copiously, Khaleel could be a big threat.

11. Navdeep Saini

Saini was impressive against the West Indies in the T20Is on his India debut and he with the ability to swing the ball at a high pace he could be dangerous in Dharamsala.