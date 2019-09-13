India vs South Africa 2019: SA coach Lance Klusener offers advice to Rishabh Pant

1. What's Klusener's advice for Pant

"It would hard for me to pinpoint but with a phenomenal talent like that, one always tends to get a bit ahead of himself," Klusener told PTI. "He needs to give himself time to get in and that bit of time will allow him to showcase his talent."

2. Klusener's solution for Pant

"It's wonderful to have the talent like Rishabh in the twilight years of MS Dhoni's career. From an Indian point of view, maybe they should try and get him to contribute more. He has some wonderful coaches and players around him so take their advice but at the same time don't curb your natural talent," said Klusener, who has seen the left-hander's form close quarters as the white ball consultant of Delhi Ranji Trophy team.

3. Pant's lean run in shorter formats

An average of 22.90 in ODIs and 21.57 in T20s doesn't do justice to the kind of talent the flamboyant left-hander possesses and his impetuous shot selection is an indication that he is getting ahead of himself. But he has a better record in Test cricket having made a hundred each in England and Australia.

4. Learn from others' mistakes, Klusener tells Pant

While people believe that a player learns most from his own mistakes, Klusener has a different take. He believes it is more beneficial if the player manages to learn from others' errors. "What gets you ahead in international cricket is learning from others' mistakes rather than making your own mistakes along the way and learning," he said.

"I will tell you why. You can learn from your own mistakes but it will take a lot more time to realise, correct and become a better player using that process. If you look at mistakes others are making, you will learn quickly and thus improve fast," said Klusener.