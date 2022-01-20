India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time, Predicted Playing 11

South Africa had defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI at the same venue on Wednesday (January 19), and another win can give then an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

India will be hoping for a better effort with both bat and ball to prevent the Proteas from running away with the ODI series too.

Dhawan rues cluster of wickets

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan said losing wickets in a cluster cost his side in the first ODI against South Africa.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries were backed by a spirited bowling performance as South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI.

For India, only Shikhar Dhawan (79), Shardul Thakur (50 not out), and Virat Kohli (51) got going with the bat, and otherwise, it was a disappointing show.

"We advise the young guys to play according to the situation and one must keep the team ahead. Partnerships are important and I am sure the guys will keep learning with experience. We had a good start, the wicket was slow and it was offering a bit of turn," said Dhawan during a virtual press conference.

"When you are chasing 300 and you are coming in, you cannot go after the ball immediately, it is not easy. When we lost wickets in a cluster, it impacted us in the game.

“I just thought about playing to the merit of the ball, it was not a typical South African wicket, when I got the flow, I just looked to carry on with that," he added.

When asked why Venkatesh Iyer was not used as the sixth bowling option, Dhawan said: "Venkatesh Iyer was not brought on as there was turn on the wicket and the spinners were doing well. Fast bowlers were not used much in the middle, and the spinners were employed.

"The talks are always there, I just know how to give my best. I know that with my experience and with my self-confidence, I will do and I am happy that I did well today," he added.

When asked about his mental preparation before any series, Dhawan said: "I do not listen to the media or watch the news, that way I do not take any information. I have confidence in my abilities and I stay quite calm. This is a part and parcel of the game. That only makes me stronger."

Dussen elated

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen was satisfied that he could execute his sweep shots to perfection as the Indian spinners were unsettled during his team's 31-run win over visitors in the first ODI.

Van der Dussen's 129 not out off 96 balls and his 204 run stand with skipper andd fellow centurion Temba Bavuma formed the cornerstone of an easy victory.

"Yeah, I think it was 68 for 3 when I came in. It was taking a bit of turn, so I knew I had to get my sweeps out. Generally, the wicket is quite slow here.

“I tried reverse sweeps, a few of them came off, got off to a flyer. I tried to put pressure back on the them (Indian spinners)," Van der Dussen said at the online media interaction after the opening ODI.

Van der Dussen was involved in two high pressure chases in the Test victories recently and that certainly increased his confidence in the first ODI where he took the Indian attack to cleaners.

"Two high pressure run chases in the Tests meant we were quite confident as a unit. All in all, a good day for the batters." he added. “We have worked hard on how to play quality spinners.”

Van der Dussen swept really well against Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, something he puts in to the hard work during net sessions and upgrading his skills against quality slow bowlers.

"Conditions in Paarl generally suit spinners and slower bowlers. The way we upskilled ourselves...starting from the T20s in West Indies, then the series in Sri Lanka and the T20 World Cup.

"Up-skilling our batters against spin.. making sure that we can dominate spin. In the past SA batters were known to dominate against the seamers, now with the work put in by the coaching unit against spin bowling has helped a lot," he added.

Van der Dussen, who currently averages an astonishing 73.62 after 30 ODIs, said he did not pay too much attention to it and had always been clear about what to do when he went out to bat.

"To be honest, I don't pay too much attention to it. Like I said earlier, every innings you are starting on zero and trying to assess the match situation. In my career, I have been clear on what to do when I go into bat.

"I am glad I was able to play a match-winning knock. It is good to start on a good note and do for the team what they expect from me," he added.

Match info

Match date: January 21, Friday

Match time: 2 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar.



Predicted Playing 11

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phelukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.