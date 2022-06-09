India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Barabati Stadium Records, Stats -- Most Runs, Wickets, Catches

After the first T20I at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Thursday (June 9), the teams will have ample time to recuperate with a good two-day break.

The Cuttack will also offer rather cooler climes to the teams compared to New Delhi, but there will always be the dew factor that keeps the bowlers a bit tentative.

The Barabati Stadium and the Odisha Cricket Association officials have left no stone unturned in their effort to make the occasion a grand one.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had purchased the first ticket of the match and the online sales will conclude in June 10. The OCA President and Secretary Sanjay Behera had presented the CM with the ticket in the Naveen Niwas.

“We are fully prepared for the smooth conduct of International T-20 Match. Selling of Online ticket has completed. Counter ticket selling will starts on 9th June. we have taken all the steps for it," Behera said.

“The super-sopper machine is powered with a 35 HP engine. Sponge-type materials are used in the wheels of the machine to soak water and dew from the ground. The water soaked by the wheels gets stored in the trays fitted inside the wheels. Once the trays are filled, we take the machine out of the ground and pump out the water.

“Once the water is pumped out, we again bring the machine and soak the water. In this way, we dry up the whole ground. it helps the match from getting cancelled in case of any bad weather” an OCA official had said.

So, here is a look at the T20I stats and previous matches ahead of the second India vs South Africa T20I.

1. India’s T20I record at Barabati Stadium

India have played two T20I matches at this venue in Cuttack. India have a 1-1 record here as they had lost to South Africa by 6 wickets in 2015 but defeated Sri Lanka by 93 runs in 2017.

2. T20I records at the Barabati Stadium

Highest total: 180/3 by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total: 87 all out by SL vs India.

Most runs: KL Rahul: 61 runs in 1 match

Most 6s: Manish Pandey, Upul Tharanga: 2

Most 4s: KL Rahul: 7

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 4

Best bowling: Yuzvendra Chahal: 4/23

Best economy: Yuzvendra Chahal: 5.75

Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 4

Most catches: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya: 2

Highest partnership: MS Dhoni / Manish Pandey: 68

3. India vs South Africa at Barabati Stadium

The Proteas will carry some good memories as they had won the previous match, the only match between the two sides so far, against India at this venue.

Previous match: October 5, 2015

Result: SA beat India by 6 wickets

Match scorecard: India: 92 all out (Rohit Sharma 22, Suresh Raina 22; Albie Morkel 3/12, Chris Morris 2/16, Imran Tahir 2/24) lost to South Africa: 96/4 in 17.1 overs (JP Duminy 30 not out, R Ashwin 3/17) by 6 wickets.