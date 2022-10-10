India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: New Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length

1. India’s ODI record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India have played 20 matches at this venue. They have won 12 ODIs and lost 7 matches here with one match being a no-result. On the other hand, South Africa have played 1 match here and they had won it.

2. ODI records at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Highest total: 330/8 by West Indies

Highest total, India: 289/3

Lowest total: 115 all out, Netherlands

Lowest total, India: 144

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar: 300 runs

Highest score: 145, Ricky Ponting

Highest score, India: 137, SR Tendulkar

100s: AB de Villiers, Usman Khawaja, Nick Knight, Kane Williamson, Roy Dias, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar: 1 each

Highest partnership: 219: ME Waugh / RT Ponting

Highest partnership, India: 209: V Kohli / G Gambhir

Most wickets: Ravindra Jadeja: 9

Best bowling: 6/27: Kemar Roach

Best bowling, India: 5/31: Harbhajan Singh.

3. Arun Jaitley Stadium info

Formerly known as: Feroz Shah Kotla

Established: 1883

Capacity: 42000

Host Association: Delhi

Average ODI score: 235

Boundary length: 65x68 meters

4. Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch report

This will be a reasonable pitch to bat on and there could be some dew factor too, as the teams might just prefer to chase here. The boundaries here are not very large and the outfield is pretty quick as well. The spinners used to get some assistance here but the pitch has changed its nature in the last couple of years.

5 New Delhi weather forecast

The temperature in New Delhi is set at 21 degrees with a 1% chance of thunder storms and there could be 38 per cent cloud cover too. But there could be no threat to the match, even though it has been raining on and off in New Delhi for the past couple of days. The weather might just ease out.