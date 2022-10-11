India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Toss Info, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

India and South Africa are level at 1-1 in the three-match series after they shared the matches at Lucknow and Ranchi.

Toss might just play a bigger role here in New Delhi as there could be dew factor in the evening, hence the team calling it correct could be looking to chase, though the decision will be depending on the final assessment of the pitch and conditions.

So, we have here the details from toss, playing 11 update and pre-match comments from the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

Toss: India won opted to field. SA have a new captain in David Miller as both Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj are not playing.

1 Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (captain), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

2 Captains’ Comments

David Miller, SA Captain: It is always a privilege to be the skipper. We would have bowled first. We have three changes. Few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well.

Shikhar Dhawan, India Captain: We will bowl first. I feel there is some moisture on the wicket and we would want to explore that. The boys played well under pressure. We are going with the same team.

Sanju Samson, India batsman: “I have been practising different types of roles in the last couple of years, I have put in time to understand the types of roles in different teams. I have been given instructions to be ready and do this in the last one year.

Physically I have been doing a lot of top-order batting, but mentally I am trying to understand the game and how to react according to the situation, a lot of learning has gone into this.

It's important to keep the focus on the process, that has been the talk in the team meetings.”