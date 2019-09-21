India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I in Bengaluru: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team News: India

Captain Virat Kohli produced a stellar show with the bat in Mohali as he scored an unbeaten 72 in the paltry run chase and he would be aiming for a similar result in the third T20I. Team India boasts of seasoned campaigners in Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Shreyas Iyer grabbed his chances on the West Indies tour and looks to have regained the confidence of the team management. He would once again get a preference over KL Rahul in the third T20I.

The Indian team also comprises young turks like Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini. Young pacers Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini did well in Mohali and will get another chance in the playing XI.

Team News: South Africa

When the Proteas last toured India in 2015, they came out victorious in both the limited-overs series against Indians. But that South Africa side had big names like AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Morne Morkel, JP Duminy, etc. in their side. They badly felt the absence of a seasoned campaigner in Mohali after they were invited to bat first as no batsman did well in the middle overs.

Barring captain Quinton de Kock - who notched up a fifty - and Temba Bavuma up to an extent were the only batsmen who showed some resistence against the Indian bowlers. But the young batting line-up and the little or no experience of playing in the Indian conditions got the better of them in the second T20I. After the dismal show in the Mohali T20I, they would be looking to put up an improved show in Bengaluru. In the bowling department, the Proteas would once again rely on the experience of pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Both these players have the experience of playing in the IPL and they would be leading their respective departments.

Squads

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (c) (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Mykhel-Dream11 Predictions

Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 2nd T20I between India and South Africa:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar.

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock