India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar Stadium, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

India had beaten South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati with not much trouble to take a 2-0 lead.

In both the matches, India dished out a rather cohesive effort to survive the Proteas challenge. In the first match at the Greenfield Stadium, bowlers came up with a good effort to bundled out SA for a paltry total.

In Guwahati, batsmen ensured that the India bowlers will have a total that the bowlers can defend despite David Miller producing a hundred.

Here’s then the Holkar Stadium details, stats, pitch report and Indore weather ahead of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I.

1. India’s record at Holkar Stadium India have played two T20I matches at this venue, and on both the occasions they defeated Sri Lanka to enjoy a 2-0 record here. 2. T20 Stats at Holkar Stadium Highest Total: India: 260/5 Lowest Total: Sri Lanka: 142/9 Most runs: KL Rahul: 134 Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 118 Most 6s: Rohit Sharma, Kusal Perera (SL): 10 Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav: 5 Best bowling: Y Chahal: 4/52 Highest partnership: KL Rahul / R Sharma: 165 3. Holkar Stadium Info Established: 1990 Host Association: Madhya Pradesh Capacity: 30000 Boundary length: Average score in T20Is: 201 Boundary length: 56x68 meters 4 Indore stadium pitch report The Holkar Stadium pitch is true pitch that offers consistent bounce and carry which will keep the batsmen confident of playing their shots. The stadium has very short boundaries and this could add to the woes of bowlers here. Some of the high scoring matches like India scoring 260 with the help of Rohit Sharma’s 118 came at this ground in the past. 5 Indore weather forecast The temperature during the match time is pegged at 21 degrees. Humidity could be on the higher side with 91 per cent cloud cover over the city. But there is no rain threat to the match as we might just see a full match.