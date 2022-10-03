India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar Stadium, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. India’s record at Holkar Stadium
India have played two T20I matches at this venue, and on both the occasions they defeated Sri Lanka to enjoy a 2-0 record here.
2. T20 Stats at Holkar Stadium
Highest Total: India: 260/5
Lowest Total: Sri Lanka: 142/9
Most runs: KL Rahul: 134
Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 118
Most 6s: Rohit Sharma, Kusal Perera (SL): 10
Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav: 5
Best bowling: Y Chahal: 4/52
Highest partnership: KL Rahul / R Sharma: 165
3. Holkar Stadium Info
Established: 1990
Host Association: Madhya Pradesh
Capacity: 30000
Boundary length:
Average score in T20Is: 201
Boundary length: 56x68 meters
4 Indore stadium pitch report
The Holkar Stadium pitch is true pitch that offers consistent bounce and carry which will keep the batsmen confident of playing their shots. The stadium has very short boundaries and this could add to the woes of bowlers here. Some of the high scoring matches like India scoring 260 with the help of Rohit Sharma’s 118 came at this ground in the past.
5 Indore weather forecast
The temperature during the match time is pegged at 21 degrees. Humidity could be on the higher side with 91 per cent cloud cover over the city. But there is no rain threat to the match as we might just see a full match.