India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2: Petersen, van der Dussen counter attack as SA reach 100/3 at lunch

As South Africa started the day's play from the overnight score of 17 for one, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave the visitors an early breakthrough when he castled the off-stumps of out-of-form Aiden Markram. Markram failed to add any runs to his overnight total before Bumrah outfoxed him with a beauty.

Maharaj - who walked into the middle as a nightwatchman - put on a display of his batting skills as he scored 25 before getting clean bowled by pacer Umesh Yadav. Included in the playing eleven as Mohammad Siraj's replacement, Umesh bowled length ball which castled the batter's middle stumps.

Captain Kohli operated Shardul Thakur from the other end and the right-arm seamer induced a lot of edges from the batters but none of the balls carried to the slip cordon. The duo of Umesh and Shardul - the first change bowlers in the morning session - kept bowling loose deliveries from time to time which helped the duo of Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen score runs at a brisk pace as the session progressed.

Petersen who has been impressing with every passing day continued to prove he is going to be an asset for South Africa in the red ball format as the talented right handed batsman remained unbeaten on 40 off 86 deliveries.

The middle-order batsman walked into the middle in the first over of the day's play showed great grit and determination to first stave off the fiery spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Along with Dussen, Petersen added 55 runs for the fourth wicket in just 88 deliveries before the umpires signalled lunch break. The Proteas scored 83 runs in 27 overs of the opening session and lost two wickets, including that of nightwatchman. They would be the happier side for the hosts revived their innings quite well after having lost Markram early.

The Indian camp would be a littled disappointed for they bowled exceedingly well but didn't get the wickets they deserved.

Markram's wicket was the biggest highlight for the Indians from the first session as the right-handed batsman failed to pose any threat.

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs, while dissecting Markram's change in guard as the reason behind his dismissals in the series.

Gibbs on Twitter, said that that Markram has switched to middle and leg guard (for third Test) as opposed to his previous stance (on and around off) and that must have made him slightly vulnerable against the incoming delivery given the angle at which his bat was coming down.

"As batsmen we can only play the line of the ball, if it seams and you knick off thats tough. His issue was standing on off stump,the ball seaming back and when that happens you play around your pad and miss it. His positions were perfect yesterday," he further added.