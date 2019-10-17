Cricket
India Vs South Africa 3rd Test in Ranchi: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

By


Ranchi, Oct 17: Team India will take on South Africa in the third and final Test in Ranchi on Saturday (October 19). Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, the hosts would be looking to clean sweep the three-match series. India won the first Test against the Proteas by 203 runs and won the second match by an innings and 137 runs.

India vs South Africa: 3rd Test: India probable XI for the Ranchi Test

The JSCA International Stadium Complex has hosted only one international Test i.e. India vs Australia in 2017. There are predictions for thundershowers for day three in Ranchi and this could result in a few interruptions. However, the remaining days are expected to be nice and bright.

Team News: India Team



India would be aiming to win the third Test match and clean sweep the series in Ranchi and claim those 40 ICC Test Championship points.

Rohit Sharma began his stint as an opener in Test cricket on a thumping note as the Mumbaikar slammed tons in both the innings of the opening Test but was dismissed cheaply in Pune Test. He would be eager to score some runs in Ranchi.

Rohit's opening partner Mayank Agarwal slammed his consecutive century in Pune and laid the foundation for a big total. The Karnataka batsman would be aiming to continue his good form with the bat.

Cheteshwar Pujara too would be hungry for runs after missing out well deserved centuries in Vizag and Pune. The Rajkot batsman would be in the familiar territory as he slammed a gritty double century when India last played a Test match in Ranchi.

Kohli slammed his career-best 254* in Pune and the talismanic cricketer would be aiming to score big and end the series on a high. His deputy Ajinkya Rahane also looked in sublime touch in Pune but failed to convert the fifty into a century.

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was back in his elements in Pune Test, will once again be performing the duty from behind the stumps in Ranchi Test. The Bengal stumper was very alert behind the stumps against turning deliveries and took some sharp catches in Pune.

The bowling department still looks balanced despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja played their part well against Protea batsmen in Pune too and will once again take care of the spin department.

Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma would be leading the pace battery and they were equally supported by third pacer Umesh Yadav, who made a comeback after almost a year. However, it remains to be seen if the team management plans to go with an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav considering the slow nature of the Ranchi track or persists with Umesh.

Team News: South Africa



The visitors suffered a humiliating defeat in Pune as they were out batted, out fielded and out bowled by the Indians. Their top-order was a major let down in Pune. They should look to learn from their lower-order batsmen who frustrated Indian bowlers. The tailenders showed great character in the second innings.

Captain Faf du Plessis would be hoping for an improved performance from senior batsmen Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, and Temba Bavuma in Ranchi.

Aiden Markram has also been ruled out of the third Test due to an injury.

Proteas would look their bowlers to improve their show who didn't perform as per the expectations. They went in with three speedsters in Pune but the move didn't pay off. Keshav Maharaj did the bulk of the bowling in the first two Tests has been ruled out from the third Test due to injury.

Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Anrich Nortje would be looking for improved performance with the ball.

Squads:



South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Probable XIs:



India Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa Probable XI: Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (c), Zubayr Hamza, Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Tips



Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 3rd Test between India and South Africa:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

All-rounders: R Ashwin, R Jadeja

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice Captain: R Ashwin

Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
