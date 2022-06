India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The five match series is now locked at 2-2 after India beat the Proteas by 82 runs at Rajkot in the 4th T20I.

So, here we are offering you some needy details of the 5th India vs South Africa match like Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction etc.

1 Squads India: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. 2 Playing 11 India: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Ishan Kishan, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Rishabh Pant (Captain, wk), 5. Dinesh Karthik, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Harshal Patel, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Avesh Khan. South Africa: 1. Reeza Hendericks, 2. Temba Bavuma (Captain) / Quinton de Kock, 3. Rassie van der Dussen, 4. Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5. David Miller, 6. Dwaine Pretorious, 7. Marco Jansen, 8. Kagiso Rabada / Lungi Ngidi, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Tabraiz Shamsi, 11. Anrich Nortje. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1. Ishan Kishan, 2. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3. Quinton de Kock, 4. Hardik Pandya, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Dinesh Karthik, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Bhuvenshwar Kumar, 9. Avesh Khan. 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Rishabh Pant, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock. Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1. Ishan Kishan, 2. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3. Henrich Klassen, 4. Hardik Pandya, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Dinesh Karthik, 7. Tabraiz Shamsi, 8. Harshal Patel, 9. Avesh Khan. 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Rishabh Pant, Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan, Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen. 4 Match prediction India had started the series on a shaky note conceding a 2-0 lead to SA. But they have comeback roaring to win the next two and even the series 2-2. India will have more confidence and momentum heading to the 5th T20I at Bangalore and we will pick India as the winner in this India vs South Africa match.