Cricket India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and Online?

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will be up against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on Sunday (November 2) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

An epic clash awaits as India and South Africa both are eyeing their maiden title in the 13th edition of the competition.

The Indian team sealed their place in the final with a remarkable chase against defending champions Australia in the semifinal. Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall with a match-winning unbeaten 127, steering India home in a high-pressure run chase of 339. Alongside her, dependable names such as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shafali Verma have been pivotal in setting aggressive platforms throughout the tournament.

Deepti Sharma, who leads the competition's wicket charts, continues to be India's trump card with the ball. Her all-round contributions, coupled with vital support from Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, and Renuka Singh Thakur, have made India a formidable and balanced unit.

South Africa's journey to their maiden World Cup final has been equally impressive. They dismantled England in the semifinal, riding on Laura Wolvaardt's magnificent 169-run knock and Marizanne Kapp's lethal five-wicket spell. Under Wolvaardt's calm leadership, the Proteas have combined skill with grit, overcoming every challenge with measured confidence.

Their batting depth, featuring Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Chloe Tryon, has often been complemented by a potent bowling attack led by Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba. The pairing has been instrumental in striking early blows, while Nadine de Klerk's all-round efforts have added stability.

Head-to-Head and Tactical Insights

Historically, India hold the upper hand in one-day encounters between the two sides, winning 20 out of 34 matches. However, South Africa stunned India in the group stage of this very tournament-an outcome that adds extra intrigue to the final showdown.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W final in India?

The match can be watched on Star Sports network and the live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website from 3 pm IST on Sunday (November 2).

Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W final in Pakistan?

The India vs South Africa final will be telecast on PTV Sports, while Tamasha app will provide the live-streaming from 2:30 pm PKT.

Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W final in UK?

Sky Sports and Sky App will telecast the match from 9:30 am GMT on Sunday.

Where to Watch India vs South Africa WWC 2025 Final in USA?

Willow TV and Willow TV app will show the match from 5:30 am ET in USA on Sunday.

Where to Watch India vs South Africa final in Bangladesh?

T-Sports will provide the telecast, while Toffee app provides the live-streaming of the match from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh.