PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi KC beat Puneri Paltan to be crowned champions for second time

Danny Rohl Asserts Martin O'Neill's 'No Threat' Comment Does Not Motivate Rangers For Old Firm Match

Cricket India vs South Africa Match Officials Announced: Women's World Cup 2025 Final Full List of Umpires, Match Referee By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 22:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, is a historic clash between co-hosts India and South Africa, with both teams aiming to win their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup title.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enters the final buoyed by a remarkable semifinal win against defending champions Australia, where Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 and Kaur added 89 to secure a thrilling chase. South Africa, captained by Sune Luus, impressed with consistent performances throughout the tournament, including a dominant semifinal win over England, powered by Laura Wolvaardt's 169 and Marizanne Kapp's fiery bowling.

This final sets up a compelling contest-India's aggressive and dynamic batting lineup featuring Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma faces South Africa's strong pace attack and disciplined bowling unit.

As the two nations lock horns for the final, ICC has announced the match officials for the clash. The Women's World Cup this year is being officiated by an all-female match official unit, and it remains so for the championship clash as well.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final Match Officials

Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires will be the on-field umpires in Sunday's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa.

Sheridan and Williams were in the middle for South Africa's memorable 125-run victory over England in the semi-final. Williams also umpired the group game between the two finalists on 9 October, which South Africa won after a brilliant run chase.

Sue Redfern is in place as Third Umpire, Nimali Perera is Fourth Umpire and Michell Pereira is the Match Referee.

IND-W vs SA-W: Panel of Match Officials for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final

On-field Umpires: Eloise Sheridan & Jacquline Williams

Third Umpire: Sue Redfern

Fourth Umpire: Nimali Perera

Match Referee: Michell Pereira